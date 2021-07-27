CarWale
    Hyundai Venue feature list revised

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,606 Views
    Hyundai Venue feature list revised

    - Hyundai has revised the feature list in select variants of the Venue

    - The company also rejigged variant line-up earlier this month

    Hyundai India revised the variant line-up for the Venue sub-four metre SUV earlier this month, details of which are available here. The company has now revealed the revised set of features for the new variants in the official brochure.

    As per the updated brochure, the S (O) variant of the Hyundai Venue gets additional kit in the form of projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 16-inch dual-tone styled steel wheels, and an advanced supervision cluster. The S(O) variant of the model is offered with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol MT and AT versions as well as the 1.5-litre diesel MT version.

    The SX (O) Executive variant receives more features such as ESC, VSM, HAC, highline TPMS, smart key with push-button start, chrome door handles, rear wiper and washer, advanced supervision cluster, flat-bottom steering wheel, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The SX(O) executive variant of the model is available only with the 1.5-litre diesel engine paired to a six-speed manual transmission.

    The SX variant of the Hyundai Venue has received a revision in the feature list as well, and the variant now gets 16-inch dual-tone styled steel wheels instead of the 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Also on offer is the advanced instrument cluster.

    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    ₹ 6.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Venue Gallery

    Hyundai Venue Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.13 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.40 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.86 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.17 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.15 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.90 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.00 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.67 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.67 Lakh

