    All you need to know about car accessories: Episode 11 of The CarWale Podcast

    Aditya Nadkarni

    The sky is the limit when it comes to buying accessories for your car and in such cases, how does one manage to filter out the choice of accessories from wants to needs, should have’s to must have’s, and so on? In Episode 11 of The CarWale Podcast, we tell you everything about car accessories, be it their legality, whether or not it affects your warranty, and yes, the types of accessories too.

    All You Need To Know About Car Accessories | Episode 11 | The CarWale Podcast

    Why does one require car accessories?

    One of the first questions that comes to mind is that when car manufacturers offer everything on a platter in the form of a top variant of a car, what is the scope left to add accessories? Well, unlike some regions abroad, mass-market Indian cars do not have the option to customise the car according to one’s taste. And this is exactly where accessories or modifications step in. Another notable aspect is that you can spec a lower variant of a high selling model with the accessories of your choice, thus saving not only some money but also some time, as the latter does not entail longer waiting periods in most cases.

    Are accessories legal? Do they affect the warranty?

    The legality of car accessories largely varies with each individual kind of accessory that one plans to use. While accessories like stickers, new upholstery, or a new music system do not put you on the wrong side of the law, adding accessories like bull bars, strobe lights, or tints to your vehicle is illegal. Coming to warranty, changing the wheels or suspension of your car, or even any work that involves cutting of wires is likely to result in denial of warranty claims.

    Types of car accessories

    Car accessories can be broadly divided into three sub categories such as generic, exterior, interior, and performance. Generic accessories include a car cleaning micro-fibre cloth, air freshener, phone holder, sun shades, car cover, waste bin, floor mats, mud flaps, and religious idols. Exterior or visual accessories range from window visors and door protectors to alloy wheels, body wraps, and car coatings.

    Interior car accessories can include new upholstery, rear view camera, parking sensors, a new touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, dash cameras, and even a TPMS. Customers can also opt for performance-related accessories like engine remaps, stock replacement air filters, snorkels, a winch, and exhaust systems. To know more in detail about accessories, click on the podcast link above.

