    MG Gloster new seven-seater Savvy variant to be launched in India on 9 August

    Jay Shah

    - Will be positioned below the six-seater Savvy trim

    - Powered by 2.0-litre turbo and twin-turbo diesel engine

    Last year in October 2020, MG Motor India barged into the full-sized SUV segment with the Gloster. It was offered in four variants – Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy with the top-spec Savvy trim available only with a six-seat layout. Now, the carmaker is all set to introduce a new affordable seven-seat Savvy variant of the SUV that is scheduled to be launched on 9 August.

    The new seven-seat version of the Savvy trim, like all other variants, will be positioned below its six-seater model. Currently, the Savvy six-seater is priced at Rs 36.88 lakh (ex-showroom) and we expect the upcoming seven-seater peer to be priced Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 lower. Interestingly, both the six and seven-seater of the Sharp variants are priced exactly at Rs 35.78 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Being the top-spec variant, the Savvy packs in features like a 12.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, 12-speaker stereo system, a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, 64-colour ambient lighting, auto-levelling LED headlamps, a 360-degree camera, and a 12-way electrically adjustable driver seat. 

    The party piece of the Gloster are the Level 1 ADAS features such as lane departure warning, blind-spot detection, forward collision warning, a driver fatigue reminder system, and automatic emergency braking.

    Under the long hood, the Gloster will see no updates. The 2.0-litre diesel engine will continue its duty in two states of tune – turbo and twin-turbo. The Savvy variant gets the twin-turbo unit that belts out 215bhp and 480Nm of torque. The power is sent to all four wheels by an eight-speed automatic transmission. It is also equipped with seven terrain modes – Eco, Auto, Sport, Sand, Mud, Snow, and Rock. In the ring, the MG Gloster will continue to combat against the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4, and the Isuzu MU-X.

