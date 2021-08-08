Tata Motors partners with Sundaram Finance to provide offers on passenger vehicles

- Sundaram Finance to provide 100 per cent financing on Tata Motors’ range of passenger cars

- The company will offer special six monthly installments for farmers under the Kisan Car Scheme

Tata Motors has rolled out finance offers for its passenger vehicle customers in collaboration with Sundaram Finance. As a part of this partnership with Tata Motors, Sundaram Finance will provide six-year loans on the new Forever range of cars and UVs with 100 per cent financing that will result in minimal down payment. The partnership will also offer a Kisan Car Scheme with extended repayment options for the farmers. As part of this, the farmers can repay the loan in installments once every six months coinciding with their harvest.

Tata Motors recently announced that it has put in place a comprehensive ‘Business Agility Plan' to protect and serve the interests of its customers, dealers, and suppliers for the well-being of its business and supporting ecosystem. The carmaker sold 30,185 passenger vehicles in July 2021, details of which are available here.

Commenting on the roll out of these finance schemes offers, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “We, at Tata Motors, have always been committed to supporting our customers at all times. The recent Covid-19 upsurge has impacted everyone and to help our passenger car family in these challenging moments, we are delighted to be partnering with Sundaram Finance to roll out special finance schemes. This is in alignment with our constant effort to fast-track the availability of safe personal mobility solutions to individuals and families at pocket-friendly rates. We hope that these offers will boost customer morale and make the process of purchasing a car more convenient.”