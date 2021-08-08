CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Motors partners with Sundaram Finance to provide offers on passenger vehicles

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    962 Views
    Tata Motors partners with Sundaram Finance to provide offers on passenger vehicles

    - Sundaram Finance to provide 100 per cent financing on Tata Motors’ range of passenger cars

    - The company will offer special six monthly installments for farmers under the Kisan Car Scheme

    Tata Motors has rolled out finance offers for its passenger vehicle customers in collaboration with Sundaram Finance. As a part of this partnership with Tata Motors, Sundaram Finance will provide six-year loans on the new Forever range of cars and UVs with 100 per cent financing that will result in minimal down payment. The partnership will also offer a Kisan Car Scheme with extended repayment options for the farmers. As part of this, the farmers can repay the loan in installments once every six months coinciding with their harvest.

    Tata Motors recently announced that it has put in place a comprehensive ‘Business Agility Plan' to protect and serve the interests of its customers, dealers, and suppliers for the well-being of its business and supporting ecosystem. The carmaker sold 30,185 passenger vehicles in July 2021, details of which are available here.

    Commenting on the roll out of these finance schemes offers, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “We, at Tata Motors, have always been committed to supporting our customers at all times. The recent Covid-19 upsurge has impacted everyone and to help our passenger car family in these challenging moments, we are delighted to be partnering with Sundaram Finance to roll out special finance schemes. This is in alignment with our constant effort to fast-track the availability of safe personal mobility solutions to individuals and families at pocket-friendly rates. We hope that these offers will boost customer morale and make the process of purchasing a car more convenient.”

    Tata Tiago NRG Image
    Tata Tiago NRG
    ₹ 6.57 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Skoda India inaugurates new dealerships in Bhopal and Gurugram
     Next 
    Hyundai Venue, Verna, and Tucson get a price hike

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Tiago NRG Gallery

    • images
    • videos

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Tata Tiago NRG

    Tata Tiago NRG

    ₹ 6.57 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda Amaze Facelift

    Honda Amaze Facelift

    ₹ 6.35 - 10.10 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 18th August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Tiago NRG

    Tata Tiago NRG

    ₹ 6.57 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4thAUG
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Tiago NRG Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.73 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.03 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.45 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.73 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.80 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.36 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.67 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.37 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.31 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Motors partners with Sundaram Finance to provide offers on passenger vehicles