    Tata Motors retails 30,185 passenger vehicles in July 2021

    Jay Shah

    Tata Motors retails 30,185 passenger vehicles in July 2021

    - Total domestic sales clocked at 51,981 units

    - Commercial vehicles sale grew by 88 per cent

    Tata Motors Limited has recorded a total cumulative domestic sale of 51,981 units in the month of July 2021. The figures are 92 per cent higher when compared to the business done by the Indian automaker in July 2020. 

    The total sales are broadly divided into commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles categories. Speaking of the passenger vehicles segment, the company retailed 30,185 units in the previous month which is significantly higher as compared to 24,110 units retailed in June 2021. On a yearly scale, the company registered an impressive 101 per cent rise as against the business done in June 2020. 

    Tata Motors also launched the Tata Tiago NRG yesterday that is priced at Rs 6.57 lakh (ex-showroom). The NRG is the crossover avatar of the regular Tiago and can be had in manual and AMT transmission across four exterior shades. To know more about the Tiago NRG, click here.

    Earlier this week, Tata Motors announced a price hike for all passenger vehicles by 0.8 per cent from 3 August, 2021, depending upon the model and the variant. To know more about it, click here.

