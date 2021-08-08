Skoda India inaugurates new dealerships in Bhopal and Gurugram

- Skoda to have over 170 sales and after-sales touchpoints by the end of this month

- Total six touchpoints in Madhya Pradesh

Skoda Auto India in alliance with Jagdish Motocorp Private Limited has established a new showroom and workshop facility at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. The latest outlet of the Czech carmaker is spread across an area of 1,533 square metres and can display five cars. Meanwhile, the workshop is equipped with 12 service bays with a capacity to service over 2,400 vehicles annually. Skoda now has a total of six touchpoints in the state.

Earlier this week, Skoda also inaugurated a new facility in the NCR region. The showroom is located at 38, DLF DT Mega Mall, Golf Course Road, Gurugram and is operated by Massy Cars Private Limited. All the dealerships sport the new global corporate identity and design. Under the India 2.0 program, the car manufacturer aims to have more than 170 sales and after-sales facilities by the end of this month across 100 cities. By next year, Skoda aims to expand its network to 225+ touchpoints.

Besides this, Skoda registered a domestic sale of 3,080 units in July 2021. The newly launched Kushaq SUV also gathered 6,000 bookings. The Kushaq is the mid-size offering from the Czech carmaker and competes against the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. We have driven it and you can read our first-drive review here.

Commenting on the inauguration of the new facility, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “The launch of the Kushaq stands testament to a new era for Škoda Auto in India. On the back of this world-class SUV, we have a clear vision of taking the Škoda brand to new and emerging markets across the country. Enhancing the ownership experience is vital to our growth strategy and increasing our network presence is one of the key pillars to meet this objective. The inauguration of the new 3S Facility in Bhopal is part of this plan and we are delighted to partner with Jagdish Motocorp Pvt. Ltd., as we look forward to building our foothold in this region.”