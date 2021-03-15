CarWale
    Discounts up to Rs 80,800 on SUV cars in March 2021

    Aditya Nadkarni

    717 Views
    Discounts up to Rs 80,800 on SUV cars in March 2021

    Select car dealerships are offering huge discounts in the month of March 2021. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts, and complimentary accessories.

    The Tata Harrier is available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. Select variants of the Duster are offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 30,000. The Honda WR-V can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

    Discounts on the Toyota Urban Cruiser and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza are limited to a cash discount of Rs 20,000, each. Select variants of the Tata Nexon are available with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

    The Mahindra XUV300 is offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,500, and accessories worth Rs 5,000. The XUV500 is available with a cash discount of Rs 36,800, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs 9,000, and accessories worth Rs 15,000. The Scorpio can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 7,042, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,500, and accessories up to Rs 10,000. Discounts on the Bolero include a cash discount of Rs 3,500, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

    There are no benefits on models such as the Toyota Fortuner, Kia Sonet, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Venue, Hyundai Tucson, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, MG Hector, MG Hector Plus, MG Gloster, and the Mahindra Thar.

    Tata Nexon Image
    Tata Nexon
    ₹ 7.10 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Is this the Mahindra XUV300 Sportz variant?
     Next 
    Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer reborn as flagship premium SUVs

