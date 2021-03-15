Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer reborn as flagship premium SUVs

- Full-size SUVs complete with 4x4 hardware

- Body-on-frame construction, three rows of seats

We have been aware of the revival of the Jeep Wagoneer marque for a couple of years now. Born in 1963 and last seen back in 1994, the Wagoneer nameplate returns in the Jeep line-up alongside the Grand Wagoneer as a flagship, full-size, premium pair of SUVs.

In Jeep’s hierarchy, the Wagoneer runs against the likes of the Chevrolet Tahoe, Ford Expedition, and Toyota Sequoia, while the bigger sibling Grand Wagoneer takes on the Cadillac Escalade, Lincoln Navigator, GMC Yukon Denali, and Lexus LX. And what makes the pair stand out is Jeep's legendary off-road credibility complete with 4x4 hardware and a spacious cabin complete with leather upholstery as standard.

In terms of appearance, the pair is everything you’d expect from a large, three-row Jeep. There is a new sleeker seven-slat grille upfront, upright nose with a straight bonnet, a massive window with a straight roofline, large 22-inch wheels, squared-off wheel arches, and a sleek LED strip for taillamps. Making the Grand Wagoneer stand out is the different badging, spelt out logo on the hood, and slightly reworked grille.

On the inside, there are all the bells and whistles with Jeep’s newest steering wheel design, massive 75-inch of total screen size including 10.2- and 12-inch configurable screens, the latest interface of UConnect and smartphone integration. There’s also a split-screen set up in the centre console for HVAC controls. In terms of dimensions, Jeep claims the cabin space is more than its direct rivals. Also new is the industry-first McIntosh 1,375W premium audio system featuring 23 speakers.

Power for the Wagoneer comes from the 5.7-litre V8 engine rated at 392bhp and 550Nm that’s also paired to the new-gen eTorque 48-volt hybrid, including cylinder deactivation and Variable Cam Timing (VCT) as standard equipment. The Grand Wagoneer has a 6.4-litre V8 under the hood putting out 471bhp and 617Nm. Both get an eight-speed automatic and is paired to a Quadra-Trac II four-wheel-drive system. The extra ground clearance is courtesy of Quadralift air suspension.

The Jeep flagship pair will be built in Warren, Michigan and are scheduled to arrive in dealerships in the second half of 2021. Indian debut of these massive American SUVs is unlikely.