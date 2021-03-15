CarWale
    Is this the Mahindra XUV300 Sportz variant?

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Mahindra XUV300 Sportz was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

    - The model is powered by a 130bhp 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine

    New spy images shared on the web reveal a semi-camouflaged test-mule of the XUV300 that was spotted during a public road test. The unit in question is believed to be the Sportz variant of the sub-four metre SUV that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, details of which are available here.

    Under the hood of the Mahindra XUV300 Sportz variant will be a 1.2-litre, T-GDI mStallion turbocharged petrol engine. This three-cylinder, direct injection motor will be capable of producing a maximum power output of 130bhp and 230Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a six-speed manual unit. The current petrol engine of the XUV300 produces 109bhp and 200Nm of torque.

    The Mahindra XUV300 Sportz variant test-mule seen in the images here did not feature any visual enhancements compared to the model that is currently on sale, excluding the black alloy wheels. The model showcased at the Auto Expo received updates in the form of red brake calipers at the front, Sportz decals on the doors, as well as sporty decals on the bonnet.

    Mahindra XUV300 Image
    Mahindra XUV300
    ₹ 7.95 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
