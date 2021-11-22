CarWale
    Audi Q5 facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    618 Views
    Audi Q5 facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

    - Expected to be priced between Rs 53 lakh to Rs 58 lakh, ex-showroom

    - To be powered by a single 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine

    Audi India is all set to announce the prices of its upcoming SUV – 2021 Q5 tomorrow. Making a comeback after being absent in the luxury SUV space for a while, the refreshed Q5 will be offered in two variants and a single petrol powertrain. The bookings for the Q5 facelift commenced last month for Rs 2 lakh, details of which can be read here.

    Audi Q5 Facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of styling, the changes are subtle yet evident. The Q5 facelift gets the Q8’s massive single-frame octagonal grille with vertical chrome slats, redesigned LED headlamps, 19-inch five-spoke alloys wheels, tweaked LED tail lights, chrome inserts, and a reprofiled rear bumper. Overall, the changes give the existing Q5’s silhouette the much-needed character and sharpness. 

    Audi Q5 Facelift Dashboard

    The cabin of the Q5 looks fresh with a revamped layout of the dashboard. The highlights include a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a fully-digital instrument cluster, new steering wheel, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats, ambient lighting, wireless charger, 40:20:40 split rear seats, an electrically-operated tailgate, front parking sensors, cruise control, hill-hold assist, and more. Upon launch, the Q5 will be offered in two trims – Premium Plus and Technology. 

    Audi Q5 Facelift Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Under the bonnet, the Q5 facelift will be available with a single 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine only. The motor will be tuned to produce 249bhp and 370Nm of torque. It will be linked to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission distributing power to all four wheels through Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system. We have driven the Audi Q5 and you can read our first-drive review here.

    We expect the 2021 Audi Q5 to be priced between Rs 53 lakh to Rs 58 lakh, ex-showroom. It will go up against the likes of BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Range Rover Evoque, Lexus NX, and the recently refreshed Volvo XC60.

    Audi Q5 Facelift Image
    Audi Q5 Facelift
    ₹ 53.00 - 58.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Audi Q5 Facelift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
