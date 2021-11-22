Audi Q5 facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

- Expected to be priced between Rs 53 lakh to Rs 58 lakh, ex-showroom

- To be powered by a single 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine

Audi India is all set to announce the prices of its upcoming SUV – 2021 Q5 tomorrow. Making a comeback after being absent in the luxury SUV space for a while, the refreshed Q5 will be offered in two variants and a single petrol powertrain. The bookings for the Q5 facelift commenced last month for Rs 2 lakh, details of which can be read here.

In terms of styling, the changes are subtle yet evident. The Q5 facelift gets the Q8’s massive single-frame octagonal grille with vertical chrome slats, redesigned LED headlamps, 19-inch five-spoke alloys wheels, tweaked LED tail lights, chrome inserts, and a reprofiled rear bumper. Overall, the changes give the existing Q5’s silhouette the much-needed character and sharpness.

The cabin of the Q5 looks fresh with a revamped layout of the dashboard. The highlights include a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a fully-digital instrument cluster, new steering wheel, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats, ambient lighting, wireless charger, 40:20:40 split rear seats, an electrically-operated tailgate, front parking sensors, cruise control, hill-hold assist, and more. Upon launch, the Q5 will be offered in two trims – Premium Plus and Technology.

Under the bonnet, the Q5 facelift will be available with a single 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine only. The motor will be tuned to produce 249bhp and 370Nm of torque. It will be linked to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission distributing power to all four wheels through Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system. We have driven the Audi Q5 and you can read our first-drive review here.

We expect the 2021 Audi Q5 to be priced between Rs 53 lakh to Rs 58 lakh, ex-showroom. It will go up against the likes of BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Range Rover Evoque, Lexus NX, and the recently refreshed Volvo XC60.