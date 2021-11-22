CarWale
    Refreshed Maruti Suzuki XL6 in the works?

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    Refreshed Maruti Suzuki XL6 in the works?

    - The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 could feature a tweaked exterior design and refreshed interiors

    - The company is expected to launch the updated MPV, as well as the Baleno facelift and new Brezza next year

    Last week, spy shots of the new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza surfaced on the web revealing a sunroof, cruise control, and a host of other changes, details of which are available here. Now, the company also seems to be working on an update for the XL6 MPV.

    As seen in the spy images here, the refreshed Maruti Suzuki XL6 test-mule is completely covered in black camouflage, hiding majority of the updates that are in the works. The grille seems to have been redesigned, even though the single slat unit is likely to be carried over from the outgoing version. A few other changes could include a set of tweaked headlamps, revised bumpers, and a new set of alloy wheels.

    Details regarding the interior of the updated Maruti Suzuki XL6 remain unknown at the moment, although the model, which is currently offered only in the six-seat configuration, might arrive with a seven-seat layout too. We expect a few other minor changes such as new upholstery and a few feature additions.

    Under the hood, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 is likely to continue with the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This motor is currently paired to a five-speed manual unit and a four-speed torque converter automatic. The model is likely to arrive before the new Brezza, and after the Baleno facelift, and details of the former can be read here.

