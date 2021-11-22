CarWale
    Delhi government permits old diesel vehicles to be retrofitted with electric kit

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Old diesel vehicles in Delhi, if found fit, can be converted to electric drivetrain

    - Electric light commercial vehicles entry relaxed on around 250 roads during no-entry hours

    As per the latest announcement by the Delhi Transport minister, Kailash Gahlot, old diesel vehicles can now be retrofitted with electric kits. The development is expected to provide relief to the owners of 10-year-old diesel vehicles in Delhi, which are required to be scrapped under the current regulation. To enable a smooth transition, the transport department will empanel manufacturers of electric kits for retrofitting conventional vehicles with electric powertrains. 

    Moreover, the minister has further announced relaxation on entry of electric light commercial vehicles on around 250 roads during no-entry hours. It is to be seen if the certification will be universal as is the case with the CNG kits. More details in this regard will be known in the days to come.

