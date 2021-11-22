CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    All-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 spotted in India

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    305 Views
    All-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 spotted in India

    The all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been spotted in India, or, more precisely, in Chennai. According to a few pictures, the electric crossover SUV was not wearing camouflage. Interestingly, the all-electric Ioniq 5 was showcased during the inaugural ceremony of Hyundai’s new headquarter in Gurugram. However, Hyundai has not made any official announcement about launching the Ioniq 5 in India yet.

    Hyundai Right Front Three Quarter

    The Hyundai Ioniq 5 made its global debut in February 2021 as the first-ever EV to be produced under Hyundai’s dedicated EV subdivision, Ioniq. It uses a made-for-EV platform called Electric Global Modular Architecture (E-GMP). The Ioniq 5 comes with two battery packs - 58kWh and 72.6kWh. Depending on the variant, the carmaker offers a rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive setup with both batteries. The biggest one has a WLTP certified range of up to 481km, while the other can travel up to 385km.

    Hyundai Front View

    The Ioniq 5 is a futuristic electric crossover SUV. It has a clean-cut design with straight-edge elements everywhere. Hyundai says that the exterior design of the Ioniq 5 is inspired by the Pony - carmaker’s first-ever mass-market car. At the front, it gets advanced LED headlights and quad DRLs. Similarly, there are square-shaped LED rear lights at the back and an integrated spoiler.

    Hyundai Right Rear Three Quarter

    The modern cabin features two 12.25-inch large displays; an instrument cluster and an infotainment touchscreen. In addition, Hyundai offers Bose sound system, dual-zone temperature control, hands-free tailgate, 360-degree camera, seven airbags and Level 2 autonomy. Besides, the interior uses sustainable materials.

    Hyundai Dashboard

    Like the Porsche Taycan, the Ioniq 5 also utilises 800-volt super-fast charging technology. According to WLTP, it can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 18 minutes using the fastest supported charger. Additionally, five minutes of charging provides 100km of range, as per the brand. Meanwhile, if there is reasonable demand for electric vehicles, Hyundai might plan to launch the Ioniq 5 in India sometime in 2022 or 2023.

    The cover image source - TeamBHP

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Delhi government permits old diesel vehicles to be retrofitted with electric kit

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5782 Views
    46 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

    ₹ 79.50 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi Q5 Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi Q5 Facelift

    ₹ 53.00 - 58.00 LakhEstimated Price

    23rd Nov 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5782 Views
    46 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • All-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 spotted in India