All-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 spotted in India

The all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been spotted in India, or, more precisely, in Chennai. According to a few pictures, the electric crossover SUV was not wearing camouflage. Interestingly, the all-electric Ioniq 5 was showcased during the inaugural ceremony of Hyundai’s new headquarter in Gurugram. However, Hyundai has not made any official announcement about launching the Ioniq 5 in India yet.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 made its global debut in February 2021 as the first-ever EV to be produced under Hyundai’s dedicated EV subdivision, Ioniq. It uses a made-for-EV platform called Electric Global Modular Architecture (E-GMP). The Ioniq 5 comes with two battery packs - 58kWh and 72.6kWh. Depending on the variant, the carmaker offers a rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive setup with both batteries. The biggest one has a WLTP certified range of up to 481km, while the other can travel up to 385km.

The Ioniq 5 is a futuristic electric crossover SUV. It has a clean-cut design with straight-edge elements everywhere. Hyundai says that the exterior design of the Ioniq 5 is inspired by the Pony - carmaker’s first-ever mass-market car. At the front, it gets advanced LED headlights and quad DRLs. Similarly, there are square-shaped LED rear lights at the back and an integrated spoiler.

The modern cabin features two 12.25-inch large displays; an instrument cluster and an infotainment touchscreen. In addition, Hyundai offers Bose sound system, dual-zone temperature control, hands-free tailgate, 360-degree camera, seven airbags and Level 2 autonomy. Besides, the interior uses sustainable materials.

Like the Porsche Taycan, the Ioniq 5 also utilises 800-volt super-fast charging technology. According to WLTP, it can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 18 minutes using the fastest supported charger. Additionally, five minutes of charging provides 100km of range, as per the brand. Meanwhile, if there is reasonable demand for electric vehicles, Hyundai might plan to launch the Ioniq 5 in India sometime in 2022 or 2023.

