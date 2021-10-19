CarWale
    2021 Audi Q5 reservations open in India

    Gajanan Kashikar

    In an official announcement by Audi, the carmaker commenced bookings for the new Q5 from today, 19 October 2021. Customers can make reservations for the Q5 with a booking amount of Rs 2 lakh either by visiting the Audi India website or at any dealership across the country. Meanwhile, the SUV will be available in two trims - Premium Plus and Technology.

    Audi recently shared images of the production line rolling out the new Q5 from its plant in Aurangabad, India. The updated Q5 gets redesigned front and rear bumpers, including a new grille and alloy wheels, new features such as Audi Park Assist, Bang and Olufson premium surround sound system, eight airbags, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus and suchlike.

    On the inside, this Audi comes with a 12.3-inch digital driver information display and a 10.1-inch MMI Plus infotainment system. The new Q5 also features a wireless charging pad and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

    The new Q5 is powered by a 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission. This engine can generate 245bhp and 370Nm of torque. Moreover, Audi has provided a Quattro all-wheel-drive system that channels power to all four wheels.

    On the occasion of booking commencement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Today, we open bookings for our strong addition to Audi’s successful Q family in India – the Audi Q5. This will be our ninth product launch for 2021 and we couldn’t be more happy about our progress for the year. The new Audi Q5 is a perfect blend of features, comfort and practicality in its segment. With its new design that captivates at first glance, we are confident that it will continue to retain its leadership position in the segment and woo the existing and prospective customers.”

    Audi Q5 Facelift
    ₹ 53.00 - 58.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
