Spec comparison: Tata Punch Vs Renault Kiger

Competition has started to heat in the compact SUV space with the launch of the Tata Punch sub-compact SUV. The newly introduced Tata Punch makes a promising debut in the country by flaunting a full five-star safety rating awarded by the Global NCAP. Apart from the Maruti Suzuki Swift, the Punch also takes on the likes of the Renault Kiger.

Read below to learn more about the key feature difference between Tata Punch and Renault Kiger.

Exterior

In terms of dimensions, Tata Punch measures 3,827mm in length, 1,945mm in width (with ORVMs), and has a height of 1,615mm. The sub-compact SUV is available in seven colour options – Orcus White (optional black roof), Daytona Grey (optional black roof), Tropical Mist (optional black roof), Atomic Orange (optional black roof), Meteor Bronze (optional black roof), Tornado Blue (optional white roof), and Calypso Red (optional white roof). The Punch is the first Tata model which is based on Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) Architecture.

As compared to the Punch, the Renault Kiger is marginally longer in length at 3,991mm, while it has a width of 1,750mm, and a height of 1,600mm. The Kiger is based on the CMFA+ platform that laid the foundation for the success of the Triber. The Renault Kiger is available in six colour options – ice cool white, planet grey, moonlight grey, mahogany brown, caspian blue, and radiant red with mystery black roof (available only in top-spec variant). The fascia is highlighted by a sculpted bonnet, a 3D graphic finished grille with honeycomb-shaped chrome highlights which connect to the LED DRLs that are positioned at both ends to offer an elevated stance.

Interior

The Punch gets a Granite Black dashboard with Glacier Grey inserts and body-coloured AC vents. The company claims that the vehicle offers comfortable rear seating for three passengers with good legroom and best-in-class shoulder and hip room. The dashboard gets a Granite Black finish with Glacier Grey inserts and body-coloured AC vents. The vehicle gets a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob.

The Renault Kiger offers a 710mm couple distance between the seats, while the rear offers legroom of 222mm and an elbow room of 1,431mm. The vehicle offers an ample boot space of 405-litres, which can be extended to 879-litres with folded second-row seats. The vehicle gets a high centre console, with an eight-inch floating display link and wireless smartphone replication. The vehicle gets a seven-inch multi-skin reconfigurable TFT colour instrument cluster.

Safety

The Tata Punch has an upper hand here with a full five-star safety rating by the Global NCAP. The Punch gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD and corner safety control, front fog lamp with cornering function, child seat ISOFIX anchor points, parametric alarm system, reverse parking camera, tyre puncture repair kit, and driver and co-driver seat belt reminders. The vehicle gets the first-in-segment Brake Sway Control – which reportedly detects the tendency of instability during abrupt braking before the ABS kicks in to avoid vehicle swaying from the driving path.

Renault Kiger has been awarded a four-star safety rating by the Global NCAP. The safety feature list include dual front airbags and two side airbags (in higher-spec variant), three-point seat-belt at the rear, and a two-point seatbelt in the middle, and ISOFIX. The front seats also offer a seatbelt reminder for enhanced safety.

Engine

Under the hood, Tata Punch is powered by a new-gen 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that generates 84bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual and AMT option. The vehicle offers two engine drive modes (Eco and City) to meet individual driving needs. Interestingly, the AMT option gets the first-in-segment ‘Traction-Pro Mode’ which is particularly helpful in situations where one of the wheels is stuck in mud or low traction surfaces. The vehicle gets cruise control and Idle Start Stop mode which automatically turns off the engine at signals and traffics to extract maximum fuel efficiency.

The Renault Kiger will be offered in two petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine produces 70bhp and 96Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. This engine will be available in five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT option. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo engine produces 97bhp and 160Nm at 3,200rpm. The turbo engine is available in five-speed manual and a five-speed CVT option. The higher variants will offer multi-sense settings for different driving modes, such as – Normal mode, Eco mode, and Sports mode.

Conclusion

Tata Punch emerges as a promising product from the Indian automaker that completes strongly against the likes of the hatchbacks and the steadily growing compact SUV segment in the country. The newly launched sub-compact SUV offers modest performance figures as compared to its rivals.

On the other hand, customers seeking a large boot, marginally more legroom, and a turbocharged petrol engine can opt for the Renault Kiger. Overall, both the cars have their own set of pros and cons. That said, the newly introduced Tata Punch sub-compact SUV is likely to drive the sales for the company this festive season.