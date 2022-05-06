Top five highest selling cars in India in April 2022

There has been a series of new car launches and unveils in the country in recent times. Car sales in India have gradually picked up pace considering that there has been a significant improvement in COVID-19 cases. However, the ongoing shortage in the supply of semiconductors continues to affect production across major car manufacturers in the country. Despite the current scenario, here are the top five bestselling cars that have withstood tough conditions and outshined in April 2022.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Indian automaker Maruti Suzuki continues to be the bestselling model in the country despite a five per cent drop in sales in April 2022. The company sold 17,766 units of the Wagon R last month as compared to 18,656 unit sales in April 2021. The Wagon R has particularly been a popular choice among buyers looking for a CNG option due to the high fuel prices in the country.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The Ertiga emerges as the second bestselling model in the country in April 2022. The company sold 14,889 units last month as compared to 8,644 units sold in April 2021, thereby registering an impressive growth of 72 per cent. The significant growth in sales can be attributed to the launch of the 2022 Ertiga in the country. To learn more about the 2022 Ertiga, click here.

Tata Nexon

Tata’s bestselling vehicle, the Nexon is also the third-highest selling model in the country in April 2022. The Nexon has registered an impressive growth of 94 per cent with 13,471 unit sales last month as compared to 6,938 unit sales in April 2021. The steadily growing demand for Nexon EV has further boosted the overall sales.

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta has emerged as the fourth bestselling model in the country with a mild growth of two per cent. The company sold 12,651 units of the Creta last month as compared to 12,463 unit sales in April 2021. The company has recently introduced the 2022 Hyundai Creta in India and you can read more about it, here. Apart from this, the company has also introduced the Creta Knight Edition and you can read more about it here.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is the fifth bestselling model in the country and the second bestselling compact SUV in the country. The Indian automaker sold 11,764 unit sales in April 2022 as compared to 11,220 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of five per cent. The 2022 Vitara Brezza has been spied testing recently and you can read more about it here.