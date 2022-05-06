CarWale
    Volkswagen Taigun and Tiguan prices hiked

    Jay Shah

    Volkswagen Taigun and Tiguan prices hiked

    - Volkswagen Taigun gets idle start/stop function and a tyre pressure monitoring system 

    - Volkswagen Tiguan gets a price hike of Rs 80,000 without any changes

    Last week, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India updated the feature list of the Taigun mid-size SUV. While you can read more about it here, the German carmaker has also hiked the prices of the Taigun. The SUV is offered in Comfortline, Highline, Topline, and the top-spec GT trim. Let us know about the variant-wise price rise. 

    The base Comfortline, Highline, Topline 1.0 MT, and GT 1.5 MT trims are now expensive by Rs 40,000. Meanwhile, the Topline 1.0 AT gets costlier by Rs 50,000 and the top-spec GT Plus TSI DSG gets the highest increase of Rs 60,000. 

    Moving to the elder sibling, the Volkswagen Tiguan is offered in a single fully-loaded Elegance variant. The Tiguan gets its first hike since its launch in September 2021 and is now dearer by Rs 80,000. It is to be noted that this hike does not bring any changes to this five-seat SUV.

    Now, the Volkswagen Taigun can be had with two petrol powertrains. The 1.0-litre petrol engine produces 114bhp and 178Nm torque while the potent 1.5-litre petrol motor is tuned to produce 148bhp and 250Nm torque. While the six-speed manual gearbox is standard for both engines, the former is paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox whereas the latter is coupled with a seven-speed DSG unit. 

    New-gen Mahindra Scorpio teased; to be launched in the coming months

