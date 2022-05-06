New-gen Mahindra Scorpio teased; to be launched in the coming months

- Codenamed Z101

- Expected to be introduced in the coming months

Mahindra has dropped the first teaser of the upcoming new-gen Scorpio. Codenamed Z101, the Scorpio has been under development for close to two years now. Although the teaser shows very minimal details of the car, we tell you what to expect from the upcoming SUV.

Based on the spy pictures, the new Mahindra is likely to get LED headlamps, LED DRLs, new multi-spoke alloy wheels, a revised front grille, and new exterior styling. We have spotted the new Mahindra Scorpio on several occasions and you can read more about it here.

Inside, the Scorpio will get a large touchscreen infotainment system, an analogue-digital instrument cluster, roof-mounted spears, an electric sunroof, a multi-functional steering wheel with a new logo, centre-mounted aircon vents for second-row passengers, leatherette upholstery, and more.

As for the powertrains, the carmaker has not disclosed any details. However, we expect it to source the 2.0-litre petrol engine and 2.2-litre diesel engine from the XUV700. Both the motors are likely to be paired with manual as well as automatic transmissions.