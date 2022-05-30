Top cars launched in India in May 2022

Honda City e:HEV

Launched on 4 May, the Honda City e:HEV is the Japanese carmaker’s first pure hybrid sedan in the country. Based on the current-gen City, the hybrid version costs Rs 4 to Rs 4.5 lakh more than the standard model and packs in a 1.5-litre petrol engine that works in tandem with two electric motors.

It has a combined output of 125bhp and 253Nm torque with a claimed mileage of 26.5kmpl. In terms of features, the Honda City hybrid packs in an ivory and black colour theme, ADAS features, and Honda Connect telematics. The Honda City e:HEV is priced at Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and you can know more about it here.

Jeep Meridian

With the Meridian, Jeep has entered the unexplored three-row SUV segment in the country. Available at a starting price of Rs 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the Meridian is offered in Limited and Limited (O) variants in five exterior shades. To know the variant-wise features, click here.

The Jeep Meridian is a seven-seater SUV and is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that generates 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. It can be had with a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic transmission where the latter is also equipped with an all-wheel-drive setup. The Meridian rivals the likes of Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4, and MG Gloster. We have driven the Jeep Meridian and you can read our first-drive review here.

Tata Nexon EV Max

A few weeks back, taking a step further in the EV game, Tata Motors launched the Nexon EV Max. The Max version is positioned above the standard Nexon EV and is powered by a 40.5kWh battery pack. It develops a healthier 141bhp and 250Nm of torque with an increased claimed electric range of 437km.

Available in XZ+ and XZ+ Lux variants with both 3.3kW and 7.2kW chargers, the Nexon EV Max is priced from Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The Max also gets newer features like ventilated front seats, illuminated gear dial, cruise control, an air purifier, multiple re-gen modes, and a wireless charger. To read our driving impressions of the Tata Nexon EV Max, click here.

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo

In a bid to entice the buyers, Skoda India launched the special Monte Carlo edition of the Kushaq mid-size SUV. The Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo is based on the top-spec Style variant available in 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines with manual and automatic transmissions.

Over its vanilla versions, the Monte Carlo gets gloss black inserts on the front grille, ORVMs, roof rails, door handles, and new dual-tone alloys. Inside, the cabin follows a two-tone red and black colour theme. The Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo is offered with a starting price of Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and you can know more about it here.

New Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz India launched the sixth-generation C-Class in the country at a starting price of Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom). The new C-Class is available in three variants – C200, C200d, and C300d across six exterior shades.

The highlights of the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class include LED headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, an 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a new flat-bottom steering wheel, wireless charger, ambient lighting, and Burmester stereo system. Under the hood, the C-Class will be offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains. The C200 will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an output of 201bhp and 300Nm torque. Meanwhile, the 2.0-litre oil burner pushes out 197bhp and 440Nm in the C220d guise. The range-topping C300d makes use of the same 2.0-litre diesel engine but has a tweaked performance of 262bhp and 550Nm of torque.

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition

For those who want their SUVs to stand out from the crowd, Hyundai India now offers the Creta in a special Knight Edition. Offered with 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel powertrains, the Knight Edition can be had in S+ and SX(O) trims.

The changes over the standard version include a blacked-out front grille and skid plates, black roof rails, black ORVMs, black C-pillar garnish, and alloy wheels with a dark grey finish. Inside, the Creta Knight gets a black theme with red accents around the aircon vents, centre console, and on the steering wheel and upholstery. To know more about the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition, click here.