    New Jeep Meridian: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Jeep Meridian: Variants explained

    Jeep India announced the prices of the Meridian full-size SUV in the country earlier this month, details of which are available here. Deliveries of the model are scheduled to begin on 3 June, 2022.

    Powering the 2022 Jeep Meridian is a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. This motor is mated to a six-speed manual unit or a nine-speed automatic unit. A 4x4 system is offered exclusively with the latter. We have driven the Meridian and you can read our review here.

    The Jeep Meridian is offered in five colours including Techno Metallic Green, Brilliant Black, Pearl White, Velvet Red, and Magnesio Grey. Customers can choose from two variants including Limited and Limited (O). The following are the variant-wise features of the Meridian seven-seat SUV.

    Meridian Limited (4x2 MT, 4x2 AT)

    Body-coloured door handles

    LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs

    LED fog lights with cornering function

    Rear fog lights

    Roof rails

    LED tail lights

    18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    Sliding arm-rest

    Brown leather seats

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Dual-zone climate control

    Engine start-stop button

    Keyless entry with push-button start

    Seven-inch instrument cluster

    Wireless charger

    Six airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Rear parking sensors and rear view camera

    ESC, TCS, TPMS, HSA

    Electronic roll-over mitigation

    uConnect connectivity

    Cruise control (AT only)

    Meridian Limited (O) (4x2 MT, 4x2 AT, 4x4 AT)

    Black ORVMs

    Panoramic sunroof

    Blacked-out roof

    Eight-way power-adjustable front seats and memory function for driver seat

    Ventilated front seats

    10.2-inch instrument cluster

    360-degree camera

    Powered tail-gate

    Jeep Meridian
    ₹ 29.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
