New Jeep Meridian: Variants explained

Jeep India announced the prices of the Meridian full-size SUV in the country earlier this month, details of which are available here. Deliveries of the model are scheduled to begin on 3 June, 2022.
Powering the 2022 Jeep Meridian is a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. This motor is mated to a six-speed manual unit or a nine-speed automatic unit. A 4x4 system is offered exclusively with the latter. We have driven the Meridian and you can read our review here.
The Jeep Meridian is offered in five colours including Techno Metallic Green, Brilliant Black, Pearl White, Velvet Red, and Magnesio Grey. Customers can choose from two variants including Limited and Limited (O). The following are the variant-wise features of the Meridian seven-seat SUV.
Meridian Limited (4x2 MT, 4x2 AT)
Body-coloured door handles
LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs
LED fog lights with cornering function
Rear fog lights
Roof rails
LED tail lights
18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Sliding arm-rest
Brown leather seats
Auto-dimming IRVM
10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Dual-zone climate control
Engine start-stop button
Keyless entry with push-button start
Seven-inch instrument cluster
Wireless charger
Six airbags
ABS with EBD
Rear parking sensors and rear view camera
ESC, TCS, TPMS, HSA
Electronic roll-over mitigation
uConnect connectivity
Cruise control (AT only)
Meridian Limited (O) (4x2 MT, 4x2 AT, 4x4 AT)
Black ORVMs
Panoramic sunroof
Blacked-out roof
Eight-way power-adjustable front seats and memory function for driver seat
Ventilated front seats
10.2-inch instrument cluster
360-degree camera
Powered tail-gate