New Jeep Meridian: Variants explained

Jeep India announced the prices of the Meridian full-size SUV in the country earlier this month, details of which are available here. Deliveries of the model are scheduled to begin on 3 June, 2022.

Powering the 2022 Jeep Meridian is a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. This motor is mated to a six-speed manual unit or a nine-speed automatic unit. A 4x4 system is offered exclusively with the latter. We have driven the Meridian and you can read our review here.

The Jeep Meridian is offered in five colours including Techno Metallic Green, Brilliant Black, Pearl White, Velvet Red, and Magnesio Grey. Customers can choose from two variants including Limited and Limited (O). The following are the variant-wise features of the Meridian seven-seat SUV.

Meridian Limited (4x2 MT, 4x2 AT)

Body-coloured door handles

LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs

LED fog lights with cornering function

Rear fog lights

Roof rails

LED tail lights

18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Sliding arm-rest

Brown leather seats

Auto-dimming IRVM

10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Dual-zone climate control

Engine start-stop button

Keyless entry with push-button start

Seven-inch instrument cluster

Wireless charger

Six airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors and rear view camera

ESC, TCS, TPMS, HSA

Electronic roll-over mitigation

uConnect connectivity

Cruise control (AT only)

Meridian Limited (O) (4x2 MT, 4x2 AT, 4x4 AT)

Black ORVMs

Panoramic sunroof

Blacked-out roof

Eight-way power-adjustable front seats and memory function for driver seat

Ventilated front seats

10.2-inch instrument cluster

360-degree camera

Powered tail-gate