    Mahindra Scorpio-N production-spec interiors spied

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    313 Views
    - Likely to get a Sony stereo system 

    - To be launched on 27 June, 2022

    Ahead of the official launch of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N on 27 June, a test mule with production-spec interior has been spied. While the Indian carmaker has already revealed the exterior design of the Scorpio-N, the spy pictures confirm several new features and details of the Scorpio-N’s cabin. Read on to know all about it. 

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Infotainment System

    In the leaked video, the Scorpio-N’s cabin sports a dual-tone black and brown colour theme. Then there’s a Sony-sourced touchscreen infotainment system that is positioned at the centre with aircon vents placed vertically next to it. The instrument cluster is expected to be a semi-digital unit commanded by the new flat-bottom steering wheel with a new brand logo. 

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Second Row Seats

    Besides this, the new Scorpio-N is likely to get roof-mounted speakers, front-facing third-row seats, an electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a push start/stop button, electrically-adjustable driver seat, leatherette upholstery, and six airbags. To know more about the Mahindra Scorpio-N, click here.

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Third Row Seats

    The new Mahindra Scorpio-N will be offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains. The motors will be mated to manual as well as automatic transmissions. It has also been confirmed that the top-spec versions will come equipped with an all-wheel-drive setup.

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Image
    Mahindra Scorpio-N
    ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
