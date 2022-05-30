CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mahindra eXUV300 to be launched in early 2023

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    426 Views
    Mahindra eXUV300 to be launched in early 2023

    - The electric version of the Mahindra XUV300 will be introduced in Q1 next year

    - The model could be unveiled in August 2022

    Mahindra made a slew of announcements earlier today, including its booking numbers for various models including the XUV700 and the production dates of the Scorpio, and details of the latter are available here.

    During the same event, Mahindra also revealed its future plans for EVs. Last year, the home-grown brand announced its plans to launch nine new models in the country by 2026, and to know more about this, you can click here. The carmaker has now confirmed that the eXUV300 will be launched in India in Q1 2023 (CY).

    Further, Mahindra said that it will unveil its range of Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) SUV’s on 15 August, 2022. The company added that the model will be 4.2-metres long, unlike its ICE sibling, the XUV300, which is less than four metres in length, owing to the tax benefits that can be availed for the shorter dimensions.

    Details regarding the upcoming Mahindra eXUV300 remain scarce at the moment. Test mules of the model have already been spied testing, details and images of which are available here. The carmaker has also trademarked new names including the XUV400 and XUV900, and we believe that the former could make its way as the name for the eXUV300.

    Mahindra eXUV300 Image
    Mahindra eXUV300
    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota Fortuner GR S — All you need to know
     Next 
    Mahindra Scorpio-N production-spec interiors spied

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra eXUV300 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Mahindra eXUV300 Left Side View
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4950 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    BMW i4

    BMW i4

    ₹ 69.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia EV6
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Kia EV6

    ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    2nd Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4950 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra eXUV300 to be launched in early 2023