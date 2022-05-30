Mahindra eXUV300 to be launched in early 2023

- The electric version of the Mahindra XUV300 will be introduced in Q1 next year

- The model could be unveiled in August 2022

Mahindra made a slew of announcements earlier today, including its booking numbers for various models including the XUV700 and the production dates of the Scorpio, and details of the latter are available here.

During the same event, Mahindra also revealed its future plans for EVs. Last year, the home-grown brand announced its plans to launch nine new models in the country by 2026, and to know more about this, you can click here. The carmaker has now confirmed that the eXUV300 will be launched in India in Q1 2023 (CY).

Further, Mahindra said that it will unveil its range of Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) SUV’s on 15 August, 2022. The company added that the model will be 4.2-metres long, unlike its ICE sibling, the XUV300, which is less than four metres in length, owing to the tax benefits that can be availed for the shorter dimensions.

Details regarding the upcoming Mahindra eXUV300 remain scarce at the moment. Test mules of the model have already been spied testing, details and images of which are available here. The carmaker has also trademarked new names including the XUV400 and XUV900, and we believe that the former could make its way as the name for the eXUV300.