Toyota Fortuner GR S — All you need to know

Introduction

Toyota has made the Fortuner line-up more interesting by adding a new GR-S variant. It will be sold along with the other trims, like the standard Fortuner and Legender. Here's what's different on this GR-S trim that boasts cosmetic changes, new features, and even a GR-tuned suspension.

Exterior

First, let’s talk about the name of this trim. The GR in the GR-S represents Gazoo Racing, which is Toyota’s performance arm. So, the most obvious change this new Fortuner GR-S brings in is in the form of the GR-S badges seen on the fenders, fascia, and even the boot-lid. To further differentiate it from the other two Fortuner variants, this GR-S gets a new front grille and revised front and rear bumpers. The SUV also rides on all-black alloy wheels.

Interior

Inside its cabin, there's again a lot of exclusive GR badging. Right from the GR instrument cluster to the exclusive GR seats, this trim even gets GR badging on the engine start-stop button. Then, there's red stitching for the upholstery lending it a black and red theme. The GR-S is even equipped with sport pedals, an 8.0-inch infotainment system, a JBL music system, a wireless charger, and a powered tail-gate amongst many other features.

Powertrain

There's no petrol option with this one. Toyota is offering the Fortuner GR-S in India with only a 2.8-litre diesel engine producing 204bhp and 500Nm of torque. It comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission with a four-wheel drive.

Pricing and Competition

The Fortuner GR-S tops the range of the three variant line-up of the Fortuner in India. It's priced at Rs 48.43 lakh, the standard model costs Rs 31.79 lakh, and the Legender retails from Rs 40.91 lakh (ex-showroom). The only other body-on-frame SUVs are the MG Gloster and Mahindra Alturas, whereas the Jeep Meridian SUV, although a monocoque SUV, will also face competition from this new Fortuner GR-S model.