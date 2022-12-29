CarWale

    Top 10 CNG cars launched in 2022

    Haji Chakralwale

    Introduction

    Fuel prices in India are rising at a rapid speed and so is the demand for an alternative to these conventional fuel options. CNG is one of the most commonly opted fuel alternatives by both manufacturers and customers. And why not? CNG is less expensive as compared to petrol and diesel and also provides higher fuel efficiency, making it the most popular fuel option in the country right now. Over this year, many CNG-powered vehicles made their way into the market and here is a list of the top 10 CNG cars launched in India in 2022.

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    Maruti Suzuki launched the Alto K10 S-CNG in India in November 2022. The CNG option is available only in the VXi variant, which cost Rs 5.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Alto K10 S-CNG is powered by a 1.0-litre, K-Series engine with a power output of 56bhp and 82.1Nm of torque in CNG Mode. This variant, which is offered only with a five-speed manual unit, is claimed to return a mileage of 33.85km/kg.

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

    Maruti Suzuki introduced the S-Presso CNG at a starting price of Rs 5.90 lakh (ex-showroom) in October this year. It is available in two variants, LXi and VXi. Powering the vehicle is the 1.0-litre petrol engine producing 56bhp and 82.1Nm of torque. Furthermore, Maruti Suzuki claims a fuel efficiency of 32.73km/kg for the S-Presso CNG.

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    Another Maruti Suzuki vehicle on the list is the CNG-powered variant of the Celerio. It was launched in January with a price tag of Rs 6.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG is only available with the VXi variant. Powering the Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, K10C petrol engine that produces 56bhp and 82Nm of torque in CNG mode. This motor is paired with a five-speed manual transmission and is claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 35.60km/kg.         

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    The Indian automaker introduced its most popular hatchback, Swift in CNG mode in August. The Swift S-CNG is available in two variant options — VXi and ZXi, at a starting price of Rs 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by the existing 1.2-litre K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine which produces 76bhp at 6,000rpm and 98.5Nm of torque at 4,300rpm in the CNG mode, and comes paired to a five-speed manual transmission. The Swift CNG is reported to return a fuel efficiency figure of 30.90km/kg. 

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    Maruti Suzuki launched the Dzire CNG in March this year. Currently, the vehicle is available at a starting price of Rs 8.23 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG version is offered in VXI and ZXI variants and is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The engine produces 76bhp and 98.5Nm of peak torque and is mated solely to a five-speed manual gearbox. As per the brand, the CNG-powered sedan is capable of returning a fuel efficiency of 31.12km/kg.

    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    While announcing the arrival of the Baleno CNG in October, the Indian automaker launched the XL6 CNG along with it. The CNG option is only available in the Zeta trim of this six-seater vehicle. The XL6 CNG variant is currently priced at Rs 12.24 lakh (ex-showroom). Powering it is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 99bhp and 136Nm of torque in petrol mode and 87bhp and 121.5Nm of torque in CNG mode. A five-speed manual unit is the sole transmission on offer. Moreover, the MPV is claimed to deliver a fuel efficiency of 26.32km/kg.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki further expanded its CNG vehicle portfolio with the introduction of Baleno CNG in October this year. The CNG-powered premium hatchback is available in two variants and at a starting price of Rs 8.28 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets the 1.2-litre NA engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, producing 76bhp and 98.5Nm of torque in CNG mode. The brand also claims that the hatchback is capable of returning fuel efficiency of 30.61km/kg.

    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) launched the CNG-powered Glanza in November 2022, a week after the arrival of its Maruti-twin Baleno CNG. The Glanza-CNG is available in two trim options at a starting price of Rs 8.43 lakh (ex-showroom). This CNG-powered Toyota is propelled by a 76bhp, 1.2-litre K-Series engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission with an ARAI-certified mileage of 30.61km/kg. 

    Tata Tiago / Tiago NRG

    Tata Motors ventured into the CNG market with the introduction of the Tiago CNG in January this year. The Tiago i-CNG is available in four variants, namely XE, XM, XT, and XZ+. The prices of the i-CNG variants start at Rs 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, powering the hatchback is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, petrol engine producing 72bhp and 95Nm of torque paired to a five-speed manual transmission. The vehicle is said to return a fuel efficiency of 26.4km/kg. Later in the year, the Indian brand also introduced the Tiago NRG i-CNG model with a starting price of Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tiago NRG i-CNG is available in two trim levels, XT and XZ, and shares the same engine as the standard Tata Tiago CNG.

    Tata Tigor

    With the inclusion of the CNG model in Tiago, Tata Tigor was not left out and got the CNG fitment. The CNG-powered sedan was introduced along with the Tiago CNG. The sedan is available in three variants – XM, XZ, and XZ+ trim at a starting price of Rs 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle is powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine found in its hatchback sibling Tiago. The engine produces 72bhp and 95Nm of torque paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. The CNG-powered sedan is reported to return a fuel efficiency of 26.4km/kg.

