CarWale

    Toyota Innova Hycross launched: What else can you buy?

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    13,170 Views
    Toyota Innova Hycross launched: What else can you buy?

    The prices of the Toyota Innova Hycross have been announced and the new generation of the MPV is priced from Rs 18.30 lakh to Rs 28.97 lakh (ex-showroom). While these prices are only marginally more than the outgoing Innova Crysta, the Hycross does have a set of rivals that it needs to contest. Let’s take a look at the other three-row SUVs that can be considered over the new Innova Hycross

    Hyundai Alcazar

    Toyota Innova Hycross Left Front Three Quarter

    The Hyundai Alcazar is priced from Rs 15.89 lakh to Rs 20.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in both petrol and diesel powertrains with manual and automatic gearboxes. While the Alcazar may look like a better deal here, the Hycross, for the extra dough, is bigger in dimensions and offers ADAS features along with a petrol-hybrid mill which has a claimed fuel efficiency of 23.24kmpl. 

    Tata Safari

    Toyota Innova Hycross Right Front Three Quarter

    Next up in the competition is the Tata Safari. The Safari has been around for almost two years now and its highlight is the potent diesel engine. The 2.0-litre oil burner produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox. It’s more powerful than the petrol-hybrid mill of the Hycross which produces 186bhp. Furthermore, the prices of the Safari range between Rs 15.45 lakh to Rs 23.76 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Mahindra XUV700 / Scorpio-N

    Toyota Innova Hycross Right Front Three Quarter

    The Mahindra XUV700 and Mahindra Scorpio N are the next close rivals to the new Toyota Innova Hycross. Both siblings are closely priced and are available with multiple engines and gearbox combinations. While the Scorpio-N is a body-on-ladder alternative, the XUV700 is underpinned by a monocoque architecture, and the latter also costs slightly lesser given it gets ADAS features. However, when looked against the Innova Hycross, the XUV700 does offer a variety of variants, engine options, and active safety features at a lower price. 

    Kia Carens

    Toyota Innova Hycross Left Front Three Quarter

    The Kia Carens has been successful in cementing its position in the MPV segment. With a myriad of engine and gearbox options to choose from, the Carens also gets a spacious, comfortable, and well-specced cabin. While it may not have ADAS features or a mild-hybrid powertrain at its disposal, the fact that the Rs 18 lakh price tag of the top-spec diesel automatic variant is the same as the base variant of the Toyota Innova Hycross does make it a viable proposition. 

    MG Hector Plus

    Toyota Innova Hycross Right Front Three Quarter

    The MG Hector Plus with its third-row seating and mild-hybrid powertrain is a competent rival to the new Innova Hycross. While the Hector and Hector Plus are due for an update and the new iterations are slated to be launched early next month, the current generation Hector Plus has a starting price of Rs 14.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hector Plus gets a six- and seven-seat layout with premium features such as a panoramic sunroof, powered driver seat, auto headlamps, a 360-degree camera, and ambient lighting.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Image
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Top 10 CNG cars launched in 2022
     Next 
    Cars with ADAS launched in India in 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Innova Hycross Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    2279 Views
    12 Likes
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    2264 Views
    13 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    ₹ 5.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    ₹ 8.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 18.09 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Vellfire

    Toyota Vellfire

    ₹ 94.36 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carnival

    Kia Carnival

    ₹ 30.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Force Motors Trax Cruiser

    Force Motors Trax Cruiser

    ₹ 13.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thDEC
    Lexus LX

    Lexus LX

    ₹ 2.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdDEC
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    BMW XM

    BMW XM

    ₹ 2.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹ 63.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    ₹ 74.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 4.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Hector Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    ₹ 1.03 - 1.04 CroreEstimated Price

    6th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW i7
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW i7

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.75 CroreEstimated Price

    7th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW New 7 Series
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW New 7 Series

    ₹ 1.50 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    7th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Unveil Date
    BMW X7 Facelift

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Kia Seltos Facelift

    ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thDEC
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Innova Hycross Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 21.89 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 22.76 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 21.51 Lakh
    Pune₹ 21.89 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 22.75 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 20.38 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 22.40 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 21.47 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 20.36 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    2279 Views
    12 Likes
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    2264 Views
    13 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Innova Hycross launched: What else can you buy?