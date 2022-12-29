Toyota Innova Hycross launched: What else can you buy?

The prices of the Toyota Innova Hycross have been announced and the new generation of the MPV is priced from Rs 18.30 lakh to Rs 28.97 lakh (ex-showroom). While these prices are only marginally more than the outgoing Innova Crysta, the Hycross does have a set of rivals that it needs to contest. Let’s take a look at the other three-row SUVs that can be considered over the new Innova Hycross.

Hyundai Alcazar

The Hyundai Alcazar is priced from Rs 15.89 lakh to Rs 20.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in both petrol and diesel powertrains with manual and automatic gearboxes. While the Alcazar may look like a better deal here, the Hycross, for the extra dough, is bigger in dimensions and offers ADAS features along with a petrol-hybrid mill which has a claimed fuel efficiency of 23.24kmpl.

Tata Safari

Next up in the competition is the Tata Safari. The Safari has been around for almost two years now and its highlight is the potent diesel engine. The 2.0-litre oil burner produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox. It’s more powerful than the petrol-hybrid mill of the Hycross which produces 186bhp. Furthermore, the prices of the Safari range between Rs 15.45 lakh to Rs 23.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV700 / Scorpio-N

The Mahindra XUV700 and Mahindra Scorpio N are the next close rivals to the new Toyota Innova Hycross. Both siblings are closely priced and are available with multiple engines and gearbox combinations. While the Scorpio-N is a body-on-ladder alternative, the XUV700 is underpinned by a monocoque architecture, and the latter also costs slightly lesser given it gets ADAS features. However, when looked against the Innova Hycross, the XUV700 does offer a variety of variants, engine options, and active safety features at a lower price.

Kia Carens

The Kia Carens has been successful in cementing its position in the MPV segment. With a myriad of engine and gearbox options to choose from, the Carens also gets a spacious, comfortable, and well-specced cabin. While it may not have ADAS features or a mild-hybrid powertrain at its disposal, the fact that the Rs 18 lakh price tag of the top-spec diesel automatic variant is the same as the base variant of the Toyota Innova Hycross does make it a viable proposition.

MG Hector Plus

The MG Hector Plus with its third-row seating and mild-hybrid powertrain is a competent rival to the new Innova Hycross. While the Hector and Hector Plus are due for an update and the new iterations are slated to be launched early next month, the current generation Hector Plus has a starting price of Rs 14.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hector Plus gets a six- and seven-seat layout with premium features such as a panoramic sunroof, powered driver seat, auto headlamps, a 360-degree camera, and ambient lighting.