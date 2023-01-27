Tata's passenger vehicles to get expensive from 1 February

- Prices of Tata cars to be increased by up to 1.2 per cent

- No change in the ex-showroom prices of Tata EVs

Tata Motors has announced that the carmaker will increase the prices of its ICE-powered passenger vehicles from 1 February, 2023. The quantum is fixed at 1.2 per cent and will vary depending on the models and their variants.

An official statement by Tata Motors read, “The company has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs on account of regulatory changes and rise in overall input costs and is hence passing on some portion through this hike.”

Presently, the ICE portfolio of Tata Motors comprises the Tata Nexon, Tata Safari, Tata Punch, Tata Tiago, Tata Tigor, Tata Altroz, and Tata Harrier. Recently, the automaker also revised the prices of the Tata Nexon EV range where the prices of the Tata Nexon EV were slashed by Rs 31,000 while that of the Nexon Max variants were reduced by Rs 85,000.

Besides this, Tata showcased an array of new concepts and production-spec models at the Auto Expo 2023. While the Curvv and Sierra EV inched forward towards their production guise, the Altroz CNG and Punch CNG were displayed with twin-cylinder technology.