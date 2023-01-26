Tata Altroz CNG showcased: Now in pictures

Indian automaker, Tata Motors showcased the Altroz CNG at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2023. The display model featured the Opulent Red colour option. The premium hatchback continues to be based on the Alfa platform.

Let's take a look at the Altroz CNG from the unveiling event.

The vehicle gets familiar styling elements such as bold front wheel arches and sharp shoulder creases that run across the length of the vehicle.

The fascia is highlighted by a dark-chrome slat above the grille and swept-back headlamps.

The side profile is highlighted by black-finished sills that run below the windows, also known as the ‘shooting star beltline’. The hatchback rides on a set of dual-tone alloy wheels.

The rear section has been retained from the standard model. However, the hatchback now gets a CNG badging on the boot lid.

The hatchback will continue to offer a flat bottom steering wheel with controls, a large floating touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and rectangular AC vents.

The feature list will include an electric sunroof, a height-adjustable driver seat, leather upholstery, and automatic climate control.

Photos by - Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi