    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Matte Edition - Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    Maruti Suzuki showcased a special edition of its recently launched flagship SUV, the Grand Vitara Matte Edition, at the Auto Expo 2023. As the name suggests, this edition focuses on the paint scheme and brings along visual changes to the exterior of the SUV. Let’s take a look at the picture gallery of the Grand Vitara Matte Edition.

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Left Front Three Quarter

    The Grand Vitara on the display had a Matte Black exterior colour with shiny bits of chrome in various places.

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Front View

    Starting with the front, the SUV gets a similar face with a large gloss-black grille and lots of chrome garnish surrounding it.

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Right Front Three Quarter

    The skid plate on the front bumper gets a satin chrome and black colour finish.

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Left Side View

    Further, the SUV features body-coloured ORVMs, door handles, and roof rails on the sides. The wheel arches and the side cladding are also finished in gloss black paint.

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Rear View

    At the rear, the SUV gets a similar chrome and gloss black treatment as seen on the front.

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Dashboard

    On the inside, the Grand Vitara Matte edition features identical upholstery and a dashboard finished in a dual-tone palette just like the standard variants.

    Pictures by Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Gallery

