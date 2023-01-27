Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Matte Edition - Now in pictures

Maruti Suzuki showcased a special edition of its recently launched flagship SUV, the Grand Vitara Matte Edition, at the Auto Expo 2023. As the name suggests, this edition focuses on the paint scheme and brings along visual changes to the exterior of the SUV. Let’s take a look at the picture gallery of the Grand Vitara Matte Edition.

The Grand Vitara on the display had a Matte Black exterior colour with shiny bits of chrome in various places.

Starting with the front, the SUV gets a similar face with a large gloss-black grille and lots of chrome garnish surrounding it.

The skid plate on the front bumper gets a satin chrome and black colour finish.

Further, the SUV features body-coloured ORVMs, door handles, and roof rails on the sides. The wheel arches and the side cladding are also finished in gloss black paint.

At the rear, the SUV gets a similar chrome and gloss black treatment as seen on the front.

On the inside, the Grand Vitara Matte edition features identical upholstery and a dashboard finished in a dual-tone palette just like the standard variants.

Pictures by Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi