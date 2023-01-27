CarWale

    Toyota’s Celerio-based Vitz revealed in South Africa

    Jay Shah

    Toyota’s Celerio-based Vitz revealed in South Africa

    - Fourth Suzuki model rebadged as a Toyota

    - Powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine

    Toyota’s iteration of Maruti Suzuki’s Celerio-based hatchback has been revealed in South Africa. Re-named ‘Toyota Vitz’, it looks identical to the India-spec Celerio and will soon go on sale in the international market. 

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Right Front Three Quarter

    The Toyota Vitz will be the brand’s entry-level hatchback in South Africa and will join other Suzuki-Toyota re-badged models like the Toyota Rumion and Toyota Starlet which are based on the Ertiga and Baleno, respectively. The Vitz, except for its name shares everything with the Maruti Suzuki Celerio. It gets the same bulbous headlamps adjoined by a chrome stripe along with 15-inch gloss black alloy wheels and squarish tail lamps. In India, the Maruti Celerio is offered in LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus variants. 

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Dashboard

    This would also mean that the Vitz is powered by the same 1.0-litre petrol engine that develops 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. The motor is linked to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio also joined CarWale’s long-term fleet and here’s our experience with the hatchback. 

    Back in October 2022, Maruti Suzuki recalled 9,925 units of its hatchbacks for a possible defect in the rear brake assembly pin. This recall also included Celerios which were manufactured between 3 August and 1 September, 2022. 

    The Maruti Suzuki Celerio prices were hiked earlier this month by up to Rs 13,000 and thus now has a starting price of Rs 5.35 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Image
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio
    ₹ 5.33 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
