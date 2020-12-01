CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Nissan Magnite to be launched in India tomorrow

    Nissan Magnite to be launched in India tomorrow

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    9,829 Views
    Nissan Magnite to be launched in India tomorrow

    - New Nissan Magnite will be offered in four variants and eight colours

    - The model will be offered with two powertrain and transmission options

    Nissan India is all set to launch the Magnite sub-four metre in the country tomorrow. The company had unveiled the Magnite concept earlier this year, followed by the reveal of the production ready model in October 2020. We have driven the Magnite and to read our review, click here.

    Nissan Magnite Right Rear Three Quarter

    Bookings for the Nissan Magnite have commenced on the official website and at all dealerships for an amount of Rs 11,000. The model will be available across four variants and eight colours, and you can read all about it here.

    Feature highlights of the new Nissan Magnite include L-shaped LED DRLs, a large grille with chrome inserts on either side, LED headlamps, LED fog lights, roof rails, dual-tone alloy wheels, puddle lamps, and squared wheel arches. Inside, the model will receive an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Nissan Connect, engine start-stop button, fully digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, steering mounted controls, and a rear arm-rest with cup holders and a mobile holder.

    Nissan Magnite Dashboard

    The Nissan Magnite will be offered with a 1.0-litre petrol engine in the naturally aspirated and turbocharged versions. A five-speed manual unit will be standard while a CVT unit will be offered on higher variants. Safety-wise, the model gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, HSA, HBA, VDC, traction control, anti-roll bar, and speed sensing door locks. Upon launch, the 2020 Nissan Magnite will rival the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Kia Sonet, Hyundai venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Honda WR-V, and the upcoming Renault Kiger.

    Nissan Magnite Image
    Nissan Magnite
    ₹ 5.50 - 9.55 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Nissan
    • Nissan Magnite
    • Magnite
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • nissan-cars
    • other brands
    Nissan Kicks

    Nissan Kicks

    ₹ 9.50 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Nissan-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    ₹ 5.50 - 9.55 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 2nd December 2020
    All Upcoming Cars