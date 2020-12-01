Nissan Magnite to be launched in India tomorrow

- New Nissan Magnite will be offered in four variants and eight colours

- The model will be offered with two powertrain and transmission options

Nissan India is all set to launch the Magnite sub-four metre in the country tomorrow. The company had unveiled the Magnite concept earlier this year, followed by the reveal of the production ready model in October 2020. We have driven the Magnite and to read our review, click here.

Bookings for the Nissan Magnite have commenced on the official website and at all dealerships for an amount of Rs 11,000. The model will be available across four variants and eight colours, and you can read all about it here.

Feature highlights of the new Nissan Magnite include L-shaped LED DRLs, a large grille with chrome inserts on either side, LED headlamps, LED fog lights, roof rails, dual-tone alloy wheels, puddle lamps, and squared wheel arches. Inside, the model will receive an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Nissan Connect, engine start-stop button, fully digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, steering mounted controls, and a rear arm-rest with cup holders and a mobile holder.

The Nissan Magnite will be offered with a 1.0-litre petrol engine in the naturally aspirated and turbocharged versions. A five-speed manual unit will be standard while a CVT unit will be offered on higher variants. Safety-wise, the model gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, HSA, HBA, VDC, traction control, anti-roll bar, and speed sensing door locks. Upon launch, the 2020 Nissan Magnite will rival the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Kia Sonet, Hyundai venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Honda WR-V, and the upcoming Renault Kiger.