Volkswagen India inaugurates a new 3S facility at Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad

- The new Volkswagen sales and service touchpoint features 10 mechanical bays that can undertake the general repair, maintenance, and paintwork

- The brand now has 16 customer sales and service touchpoints in the region

Volkswagen India has launched a new customer touchpoint at Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad. Located at Jyothi Nagar with an area of 22,000 square feet, the new facility comprises of a three-car display that will showcase the product offerings to customers in the new and used car segment (DWA). It also provides a range of after-sales services, including maintenance, and spare repair.

With the inauguration of the new 3S facility, Volkswagen India now has 16 touchpoints in the region. The company has 137 sales and 116 service touchpoints pan India and plans to take the total sales outlets to 150 by the end of the year.

Commenting on the opening of this new facility, Ashish Gupta, Brand Head, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “With the inauguration of the new facility at Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad, Volkswagen is on track to expand our customer touchpoints across the country. As we prepare ourselves for the launch of the Taigun next year, we’ve been relentlessly working towards strengthening our customer experience packaged with providing premium accessible mobility solutions. We are confident of offering excellent sales and service experience to our customers in the southern region.”