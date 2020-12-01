Kia Motors India registers sale of 21,022 units in November 2020

- Kia sold 21,022 units last month

- The Sonet registered sales of 11,417 units

Kia Motors India registered total sales of 21,022 units in November 2020, as the brand posted a growth of 50 per cent over the same period last year. The Kia range of products in India currently includes the Seltos mid-size SUV, Carnival luxury MPV, and the Sonet compact SUV. We have driven the Sonet and you can read our detailed review here.

Kia India sold 11,417 units of the Sonet sub-four metre SUV last month while the Seltos accounted for sales of 9,205 units in November 2020. The company also sold 400 units of the Carnival. Kia introduced the Sonet in September 2020, and the model has received more than 50,000 bookings in two months, details of which are available here.

Speaking on the occasion, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said, “I am delighted to witness the wide acceptance we have received in India for our vehicles. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, we were quite hopeful about the festive month and the results are overwhelming. Not only urban, but customers from tier II, III, and IV markets too are acknowledging the need for personal mobility to maintain personal safety. While there is still a lot of uncertainty in the market due to the pandemic, the overall consumer sentiment has significantly improved and we are all prepared to offer a safe and hassle-free ownership experience to our customers. We are expecting the market sentiment to improve more in the coming months and we are confident that we will be able to continue this positive momentum in the future as well.”