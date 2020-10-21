CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Sonet receives 50,000 bookings in two months

    Kia Sonet receives 50,000 bookings in two months

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,657 Views
    Kia Sonet receives 50,000 bookings in two months

    - Kia Sonet was launched in India last month, with prices starting at 6.71 lakh

    - Bookings for the model commenced on 20 August, 2020

    Kia Motors India has revealed that the company has received over 50,000 bookings for the Sonet sub-four metre SUV. This milestone figure was achieved within two months of opening of bookings on 20 August, 2020. We have driven the Sonet, and to read our review, you can click here.

    The Kia Sonet was launched on 18 September, with prices starting at Rs 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom, all India), and you can read all about the variants and prices here. In September 2020, Kia sold 9,266 units of the Sonet. 

    The new Kia Sonet is offered with three engine options including a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, 1.5-litre diesel motor, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. The former is paired exclusively to a five-speed manual transmission while the latter two are paired to a six-speed manual transmission. A seven-speed DCT unit and six-speed torque converter automatic unit are offered as an option with the 1.0-litre unit and the 1.5-litre diesel unit respectively.

    Kia Sonet Image
    Kia Sonet
    ₹ 6.72 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Kia
    • Kia Sonet
    • Sonet
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Kia Sonet Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.83 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.13 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.55 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.83 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.86 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.49 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.82 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.49 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.50 Lakh
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 6.72 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition

    Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition

    ₹ 12.40 - 13.60 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - October 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars