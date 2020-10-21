Kia Sonet receives 50,000 bookings in two months

- Kia Sonet was launched in India last month, with prices starting at 6.71 lakh

- Bookings for the model commenced on 20 August, 2020

Kia Motors India has revealed that the company has received over 50,000 bookings for the Sonet sub-four metre SUV. This milestone figure was achieved within two months of opening of bookings on 20 August, 2020. We have driven the Sonet, and to read our review, you can click here.

The Kia Sonet was launched on 18 September, with prices starting at Rs 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom, all India), and you can read all about the variants and prices here. In September 2020, Kia sold 9,266 units of the Sonet.

The new Kia Sonet is offered with three engine options including a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, 1.5-litre diesel motor, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. The former is paired exclusively to a five-speed manual transmission while the latter two are paired to a six-speed manual transmission. A seven-speed DCT unit and six-speed torque converter automatic unit are offered as an option with the 1.0-litre unit and the 1.5-litre diesel unit respectively.