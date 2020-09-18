CarWale
    Kia Sonet: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Kia Motors India has launched the Sonet in India, with an introductory starting price of Rs 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The sub-four metre SUV is offered in two body lines that include HT Line and GT Line. Customers can choose from 11 colours including Intense Red, Beige Gold, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Steel Silver, Intelligency Blue, Glacier White Pearl, Clear White, Intense Red with Aurora Black Pearl, Beige Gold with Aurora Black Pearl, and Glacier White Pearl, with Aurora Black Pearl.

    Powertrain options on the Kia Sonet will include two petrol motors and a diesel mill. The 1.2-litre NA petrol motor is paired exclusively to a five-speed manual unit while the 1.5-litre diesel motor is offered with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. The sub-four metre SUV is also available with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired to a six-speed iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit. The fuel efficiency figures of the Sonet were leaked, details of which are available here. The model is offered in six trims including HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and GTX+. The following are the variant-wise features of the Kia Sonet.

    Sonet HTE (1.2-petrol MT: Rs 6.71 lakh, 1.5-diesel MT: Rs 8.05 lakh)

    Dual airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Rear parking sensors

    Front disc brakes

    Halogen headlamps

    Heartbeat tail lights

    Tiger-nose grille

    15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

    Rear centre garnish reflector

    Black fabric interior

    Silver finish for AC vents

    Tilt-adjustable steering

    Front door power windows

    Speed-sensing door lock

    Impact sensing door unlock

    Front and rear USB charging port

    Electrically adjustable ORVM

    Rear AC vents

    Front adjustable head rests

    3.5-inch mono-tone MID

    Sonet HTK (1.2-petrol MT: Rs 7.59 lakh, 1.5-diesel MT: Rs 8.99 lakh)

    16-inch silver styled wheels

    Black interior theme with semi-leatherette seats and white stitching

    Height adjustable driver seat

    Keyless entry

    Rear door power windows

    Follow me home headlamps

    2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth connectivity

    Steering mounted controls

    Four speakers

    UVO Lite connectivity

    Sonet HTK Plus (1.2-petrol MT: Rs 8.45 lakh, 1.0-petrol iMT: Rs 9.49 lakh, 1.0-petrol DCT: Rs 10.49 lakh, 1.5-diesel MT: Rs 9.49 lakh, 1.5-diesel AT: Rs 10.39 lakh)

    Projector fog lights

    Automatic headlamps

    Roof rails

    Shark fin antenna

    Climate control

    Electrically folding ORVMs

    Rear defogger

    Rear parcel tray

    8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Arkamys tuning

    Two tweeters

    Rear-view camera with guidelines

    Driving rear-view monitor

    Leatherette wrapped gear knob (automatic variants only)

    ESC, HAC, VSM, and Brake Assist (only in DCT variant)

    Multi drive-modes and traction control (only in DCT variant)

    Sonet HTX (1.0-petrol iMT: Rs 9.99 lakh, 1.5-diesel MT: Rs 9.99 lakh)

    Isofix child seat anchorages

    LED headlamps and DRLs

    LED tail lights

    Silver skid plates

    Rear bumper with dual muffler design

    Electric sunroof

    Chrome door handles

    Beige and black interior theme

    Semi-leatherette seats with silver stitching

    Leatherette wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel and gear knob

    Smart key with push-button start

    Cruise control

    Remote engine start

    Electrically folding ORVMs

    Rear seat centre arm-rest

    Rear seat adjustable head-rests

    Sonet HTX Plus (1.0-petrol iMT: Rs 11.65 lakh, 1.5-diesel MT: Rs 11.65 lakh)

    Highline TPMS

    16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    LED sound mood lights

    Leatherette wrapped door trims

    Rear wiper and washer

    10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system

    UVO connectivity

    Bose sourced seven-speaker audio system

    Ventilated front seats

    Air purifier

    4.2-inch coloured MID

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Smartwatch connectivity

    Dual-tone paint job (optional)

    Sonet GTX Plus (1.0-petrol iMT: Rs 11.99 lakh, 1.5-diesel MT: Rs 11.99 lakh)

    Six airbags

    Front parking sensors

    16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with red wheel cap

    Red front brake calipers

    Glossy black grille with GT-Line logo and red accents

    Front and rear bumper with red accents

    Turbo-shaped front skid plate

    Diffuser-fin rear skid plate

    Floating roof rails

    Aluminium finished pedals

    Glossy black finish for AC vents

    Wireless charger with cooling function

    Kia Sonet Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.89 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.19 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.59 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.89 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.96 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.50 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.82 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.52 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.50 Lakh
