Kia Sonet: Variants explained

Kia Motors India has launched the Sonet in India, with an introductory starting price of Rs 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The sub-four metre SUV is offered in two body lines that include HT Line and GT Line. Customers can choose from 11 colours including Intense Red, Beige Gold, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Steel Silver, Intelligency Blue, Glacier White Pearl, Clear White, Intense Red with Aurora Black Pearl, Beige Gold with Aurora Black Pearl, and Glacier White Pearl, with Aurora Black Pearl.
Powertrain options on the Kia Sonet will include two petrol motors and a diesel mill. The 1.2-litre NA petrol motor is paired exclusively to a five-speed manual unit while the 1.5-litre diesel motor is offered with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. The sub-four metre SUV is also available with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired to a six-speed iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit. The fuel efficiency figures of the Sonet were leaked, details of which are available here. The model is offered in six trims including HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and GTX+. The following are the variant-wise features of the Kia Sonet.
Sonet HTE (1.2-petrol MT: Rs 6.71 lakh, 1.5-diesel MT: Rs 8.05 lakh)
Dual airbags
ABS with EBD
Rear parking sensors
Front disc brakes
Halogen headlamps
Heartbeat tail lights
Tiger-nose grille
15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers
Rear centre garnish reflector
Black fabric interior
Silver finish for AC vents
Tilt-adjustable steering
Front door power windows
Speed-sensing door lock
Impact sensing door unlock
Front and rear USB charging port
Electrically adjustable ORVM
Rear AC vents
Front adjustable head rests
3.5-inch mono-tone MID
Sonet HTK (1.2-petrol MT: Rs 7.59 lakh, 1.5-diesel MT: Rs 8.99 lakh)
16-inch silver styled wheels
Black interior theme with semi-leatherette seats and white stitching
Height adjustable driver seat
Keyless entry
Rear door power windows
Follow me home headlamps
2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth connectivity
Steering mounted controls
Four speakers
UVO Lite connectivity
Sonet HTK Plus (1.2-petrol MT: Rs 8.45 lakh, 1.0-petrol iMT: Rs 9.49 lakh, 1.0-petrol DCT: Rs 10.49 lakh, 1.5-diesel MT: Rs 9.49 lakh, 1.5-diesel AT: Rs 10.39 lakh)
Projector fog lights
Automatic headlamps
Roof rails
Shark fin antenna
Climate control
Electrically folding ORVMs
Rear defogger
Rear parcel tray
8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Arkamys tuning
Two tweeters
Rear-view camera with guidelines
Driving rear-view monitor
Leatherette wrapped gear knob (automatic variants only)
ESC, HAC, VSM, and Brake Assist (only in DCT variant)
Multi drive-modes and traction control (only in DCT variant)
Sonet HTX (1.0-petrol iMT: Rs 9.99 lakh, 1.5-diesel MT: Rs 9.99 lakh)
Isofix child seat anchorages
LED headlamps and DRLs
LED tail lights
Silver skid plates
Rear bumper with dual muffler design
Electric sunroof
Chrome door handles
Beige and black interior theme
Semi-leatherette seats with silver stitching
Leatherette wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel and gear knob
Smart key with push-button start
Cruise control
Remote engine start
Electrically folding ORVMs
Rear seat centre arm-rest
Rear seat adjustable head-rests
Sonet HTX Plus (1.0-petrol iMT: Rs 11.65 lakh, 1.5-diesel MT: Rs 11.65 lakh)
Highline TPMS
16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
LED sound mood lights
Leatherette wrapped door trims
Rear wiper and washer
10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system
UVO connectivity
Bose sourced seven-speaker audio system
Ventilated front seats
Air purifier
4.2-inch coloured MID
Auto-dimming IRVM
Smartwatch connectivity
Dual-tone paint job (optional)
Sonet GTX Plus (1.0-petrol iMT: Rs 11.99 lakh, 1.5-diesel MT: Rs 11.99 lakh)
Six airbags
Front parking sensors
16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with red wheel cap
Red front brake calipers
Glossy black grille with GT-Line logo and red accents
Front and rear bumper with red accents
Turbo-shaped front skid plate
Diffuser-fin rear skid plate
Floating roof rails
Aluminium finished pedals
Glossy black finish for AC vents
Wireless charger with cooling function