Kia Sonet: Variants explained

Kia Motors India has launched the Sonet in India, with an introductory starting price of Rs 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The sub-four metre SUV is offered in two body lines that include HT Line and GT Line. Customers can choose from 11 colours including Intense Red, Beige Gold, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Steel Silver, Intelligency Blue, Glacier White Pearl, Clear White, Intense Red with Aurora Black Pearl, Beige Gold with Aurora Black Pearl, and Glacier White Pearl, with Aurora Black Pearl.

Powertrain options on the Kia Sonet will include two petrol motors and a diesel mill. The 1.2-litre NA petrol motor is paired exclusively to a five-speed manual unit while the 1.5-litre diesel motor is offered with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. The sub-four metre SUV is also available with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired to a six-speed iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit. The fuel efficiency figures of the Sonet were leaked, details of which are available here. The model is offered in six trims including HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and GTX+. The following are the variant-wise features of the Kia Sonet.

Sonet HTE (1.2-petrol MT: Rs 6.71 lakh, 1.5-diesel MT: Rs 8.05 lakh)

Dual airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Front disc brakes

Halogen headlamps

Heartbeat tail lights

Tiger-nose grille

15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

Rear centre garnish reflector

Black fabric interior

Silver finish for AC vents

Tilt-adjustable steering

Front door power windows

Speed-sensing door lock

Impact sensing door unlock

Front and rear USB charging port

Electrically adjustable ORVM

Rear AC vents

Front adjustable head rests

3.5-inch mono-tone MID

Sonet HTK (1.2-petrol MT: Rs 7.59 lakh, 1.5-diesel MT: Rs 8.99 lakh)

16-inch silver styled wheels

Black interior theme with semi-leatherette seats and white stitching

Height adjustable driver seat

Keyless entry

Rear door power windows

Follow me home headlamps

2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth connectivity

Steering mounted controls

Four speakers

UVO Lite connectivity

Sonet HTK Plus (1.2-petrol MT: Rs 8.45 lakh, 1.0-petrol iMT: Rs 9.49 lakh, 1.0-petrol DCT: Rs 10.49 lakh, 1.5-diesel MT: Rs 9.49 lakh, 1.5-diesel AT: Rs 10.39 lakh)

Projector fog lights

Automatic headlamps

Roof rails

Shark fin antenna

Climate control

Electrically folding ORVMs

Rear defogger

Rear parcel tray

8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Arkamys tuning

Two tweeters

Rear-view camera with guidelines

Driving rear-view monitor

Leatherette wrapped gear knob (automatic variants only)

ESC, HAC, VSM, and Brake Assist (only in DCT variant)

Multi drive-modes and traction control (only in DCT variant)

Sonet HTX (1.0-petrol iMT: Rs 9.99 lakh, 1.5-diesel MT: Rs 9.99 lakh)

Isofix child seat anchorages

LED headlamps and DRLs

LED tail lights

Silver skid plates

Rear bumper with dual muffler design

Electric sunroof

Chrome door handles

Beige and black interior theme

Semi-leatherette seats with silver stitching

Leatherette wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel and gear knob

Smart key with push-button start

Cruise control

Remote engine start

Electrically folding ORVMs

Rear seat centre arm-rest

Rear seat adjustable head-rests

Sonet HTX Plus (1.0-petrol iMT: Rs 11.65 lakh, 1.5-diesel MT: Rs 11.65 lakh)

Highline TPMS

16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

LED sound mood lights

Leatherette wrapped door trims

Rear wiper and washer

10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system

UVO connectivity

Bose sourced seven-speaker audio system

Ventilated front seats

Air purifier

4.2-inch coloured MID

Auto-dimming IRVM

Smartwatch connectivity

Dual-tone paint job (optional)

Sonet GTX Plus (1.0-petrol iMT: Rs 11.99 lakh, 1.5-diesel MT: Rs 11.99 lakh)

Six airbags

Front parking sensors

16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with red wheel cap

Red front brake calipers

Glossy black grille with GT-Line logo and red accents

Front and rear bumper with red accents

Turbo-shaped front skid plate

Diffuser-fin rear skid plate

Floating roof rails

Aluminium finished pedals

Glossy black finish for AC vents

Wireless charger with cooling function