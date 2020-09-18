Kia Sonet GTX+ diesel automatic and petrol DCT to launch shortly

- Kia Sonet GTX+ diesel and petrol automatics will be launched around the festive period

- Expected to be priced around Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

- Kia Sonet is priced between Rs 6.71 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

Kia Motors India launched the Sonet compact SUV today in India, with prices starting at Rs 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom, India). However, Kia didn't reveal the prices of the top-spec diesel and petrol automatics in the GTX+ trim. That said, Kia has confirmed to CarWale that the Sonet GTX+ diesel automatic, and the T-GDI petrol DCT will be launched in India shortly.

While Kia hasn't specified the exact timeline, we expect both the variants to be launched during the festive period, maybe around Dussehra or Diwali. Currently, the Kia Sonet GTX+ trim is only offered with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol IMT, and the 1.5-litre diesel manual variants. Both are priced at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom India).

Once the top-spec GTX+ petrol and diesel automatics are launched, we expect both of them to be priced at around Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom), going by the price difference between the manual and the automatic variants in the mid-spec HTK+ trim.

At present, the Kia Sonet is available in a total of 15 variants, across three engines and five gearbox options. Similar to the Kia Seltos, it is available in two trim lines - HT Line and GT Line. Kia claims the HT Line is targeted towards the tech-savvy family man, while the GT Line is for the young-at-heart customers.

The Kia Sonet brings an air of sportiness, and technologically advanced features to an already cluttered segment. It rivals the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and the Ford EcoSport. It will also face competition from the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser, Renault Kiger, and the Nissan Magnite.