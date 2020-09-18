CarWale
    Nikhil Puthran

    3,358 Views
    Tata Nexon emerges as first Indian car to be published on the IDIS platform

    - IDIS is a central repository of ‘Manufacturer Compiled Information’

    - Tata Nexon is the first Indian car to be published on the International Dismantling Information System (IDIS) platform

    Tata Nexon has emerged as the first Indian car to be published on the prestigious International Dismantling Information System (IDIS) platform for End-Of-Life Vehicles (ELV). Tata Motors reiterates its efforts towards making the entire life cycle of its products sustainable i.e. from the development of ultra-low/zero emission vehicles to responsible dismantling and recycling of the vehicle at the final ELV stage. 

    IDIS, is a central repository of ‘Manufacturer Compiled Information’. This is used by over 25 global manufacturers from over 40 countries across Europe and Asia, and Tata Nexon is the first Indian car to join this elite group. Tata Motors will provide all relevant information for responsible vehicle handling, starting with information about draining automotive fluids, the neutralisation of airbags and seat belt tensioners and all the way up to the dismantling of components containing particularly hazardous substances. This will now enable the Indian Authorised Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (AVSF) to undertake environmentally safe dismantling practices recommended by Tata Motors and implement them to work towards a cleaner environment.

    The publishing of the Tata Nexon ELV process on IDIS also complements the government’s initiative towards vehicle scrappage policy and Automotive Industry Standards (AIS 129), contributing to the protection, preservation and improvement of the quality of the environment and energy conservation.

    Commenting on the occasion, Rajendra Petkar, President and CTO, Tata Motors, said “At Tata Motors, our commitment to following sustainable practices is absolute. Accordingly, all our products are designed from the inception stage itself with high levels of recyclability potential to minimise material waste. Use of hazardous substances is restricted to bare minimal while manufacturing and now with a defined process to manage ELV, we are laying down the path for responsible dismantling and recycling at the vehicle’s end of life stage. We are hopeful that such pioneering initiatives will encourage all auto industry stakeholders as well as customers to consciously consider sustainability and environment safety in their decision-making process while building and purchasing vehicles.”

