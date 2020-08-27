Kia Sonet fuel efficiency figures leaked ahead of launch next month

- Kia Sonet diesel manual variant to return a fuel efficiency of 24.1kmpl

- Bookings for the model have commenced last week

Kia Motors India unveiled the Sonet sub-four metre SUV last month ahead of its launch in the country in September. The company has received more than 6,000 bookings within a day of opening bookings for the model.

New images shared on the web now reveal the fuel efficiency figures of the Kia Sonet. According to the leaked images, the 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, paired only to a five-speed manual transmission, will return a fuel efficiency of 18.4kmpl. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor of the model, which will be available with a six-speed iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit, will return a fuel economy of 18.2kmpl and 18.3kmpl respectively.

The 1.5-litre diesel mill of the Kia Sonet, which will be offered with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, will have a fuel efficiency of 24.1kmpl and 19kmpl respectively. Last week, the specifications, brochure and variant-wise feature details of the model were leaked, details of which can be read here.

Image Source