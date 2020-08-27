CarWale
    • Kia Sonet fuel efficiency figures leaked ahead of launch next month

    Kia Sonet fuel efficiency figures leaked ahead of launch next month

    Aditya Nadkarni

    4,266 Views
    Kia Sonet fuel efficiency figures leaked ahead of launch next month

    - Kia Sonet diesel manual variant to return a fuel efficiency of 24.1kmpl

    - Bookings for the model have commenced last week

    Kia Motors India unveiled the Sonet sub-four metre SUV last month ahead of its launch in the country in September. The company has received more than 6,000 bookings within a day of opening bookings for the model.

    New images shared on the web now reveal the fuel efficiency figures of the Kia Sonet. According to the leaked images, the 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, paired only to a five-speed manual transmission, will return a fuel efficiency of 18.4kmpl. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor of the model, which will be available with a six-speed iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit, will return a fuel economy of 18.2kmpl and 18.3kmpl respectively.

    Kia Sonet Front view

    The 1.5-litre diesel mill of the Kia Sonet, which will be offered with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, will have a fuel efficiency of 24.1kmpl and 19kmpl respectively. Last week, the specifications, brochure and variant-wise feature details of the model were leaked, details of which can be read here.

    Image Source

