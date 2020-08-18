Kia Sonet variant wise features leaked ahead of launch in September

- The Kia Sonet will be available with three powertrain options

- The model will be offered in six trims across HT Line and GT Line versions

New details of the Kia Sonet, including the variant wise features, have surfaced on the web ahead of its launch and price reveal next month. Earlier this week, the feature highlights of the model were leaked, details of which are available here.

Powertrain options on the Kia Sonet will include two petrol motors and a diesel mill. The 1.2-litre NA petrol engine will produce 81bhp and 115Nm of torque, paired only to a five-speed manual transmission. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit, which produces, 117bhp and 172Nm of torque, will be offered with a six-speed iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit.

The 1.5-litre diesel motor under the hood of the Kia Sonet will be available in two states of tune. The CRDi WGT version, paired to a six-speed manual transmission, will produce 97bhp and 240Nm of torque while the CRDi VGT, paired to a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, will be tuned to produce 113bhp and 250Nm of torque.

The Kia Sonet will be offered in eight mono-tone colours and three dual-tone colours. The model will be available across six trims that include HTE, HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus and GTX Plus. The following are the variant wise features of the new Kia Sonet.

Sonet HTE (1.2P 5-MT, 1.5 6-MT)

Dual airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Front disc brakes

Halogen headlamps

Heartbeat tail lights

Tiger-nose grille

15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

Rear centre garnish reflector

Black fabric interior

Silver finish for AC vents

Tilt-adjustable steering

Front and rear USB charging port

Electrically adjustable ORVM

Rear AC vents

Front adjustable head rests

3.5-inch mono-tone MID

Sonet HTK (1.2P 5-MT, 1.5 6-MT)

16-inch silver styled wheels

Black interior theme with semi-leatherette seats and white stitching

Height adjustable driver seat

Keyless entry

Rear door power windows

Follow me home headlamps

2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth connectivity

Steering mounted controls

Four speakers

UVO Lite connectivity

Sonet HTK Plus (1.2P 5-MT, 1.0P 6-iMT, 1.0P 7-DCT, 1.5D 6MT, 1.5D 6-AT)

Projector fog lights

Automatic headlamps

Roof rails

Shark fin antenna

Climate control

Rear defogger

Rear parcel tray

8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Arkamys tuning

Rear view camera with guidelines

Driving rear view monitor

ESC, HAC, VSM and Brake Assist

Leatherette wrapped gear knob (automatic variants only)

Multi drive-modes and traction control (only in DCT variant)

Sonet HTX (1.0P 6-iMT, 1.5D 6MT)

Isofix child seat anchorages

LED headlamps and DRLs

LED tail lights

Silver skid plates

Rear bumper with dual muffler design

Electric sunroof

Chrome door handles

Beige and black interior theme

Semi-leatherette seats with silver stitching

Leatherette wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel and gear knob

Smart key with push-button start

Cruise control

Remote engine start

Rear seat centre arm-rest

Rear seat adjustable head-rests

Sonet HTX Plus (1.0P 6-iMT, 1.5D 6MT)

Highline TPMS

16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

LED sound mood lights

Leatherette wrapped door trims

Rear wiper and washer

10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system

UVO connectivity

Bose sourced seven-speaker audio system

Ventilated front seats

Air purifier

4.2-inch coloured MID

Auto-dimming IRVM

Dual-tone paintjob (optional)

Sonet GTX Plus (1.0P 6-iMT, 1.0P 7-DCT, 1.5D 6MT, 1.5D 6-AT)

Six airbags

Front parking sensors

16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with red wheel cap

Red front brake calipers

Glossy black grille with GT-Line logo and red accents

Front and rear bumper with red accents

Turbo-shaped front skid plate

Diffuser-fin rear skid plate

Floating roof rails

Aluminium finished pedals

Glossy black finish for AC vents

Smartwatch connectivity

Wireless charger with cooling function

Dual-tone colour (optional)