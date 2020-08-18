Kia Sonet variant wise features leaked ahead of launch in September

- The Kia Sonet will be available with three powertrain options
- The model will be offered in six trims across HT Line and GT Line versions
New details of the Kia Sonet, including the variant wise features, have surfaced on the web ahead of its launch and price reveal next month. Earlier this week, the feature highlights of the model were leaked, details of which are available here.
Powertrain options on the Kia Sonet will include two petrol motors and a diesel mill. The 1.2-litre NA petrol engine will produce 81bhp and 115Nm of torque, paired only to a five-speed manual transmission. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit, which produces, 117bhp and 172Nm of torque, will be offered with a six-speed iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit.
The 1.5-litre diesel motor under the hood of the Kia Sonet will be available in two states of tune. The CRDi WGT version, paired to a six-speed manual transmission, will produce 97bhp and 240Nm of torque while the CRDi VGT, paired to a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, will be tuned to produce 113bhp and 250Nm of torque.
The Kia Sonet will be offered in eight mono-tone colours and three dual-tone colours. The model will be available across six trims that include HTE, HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus and GTX Plus. The following are the variant wise features of the new Kia Sonet.
Sonet HTE (1.2P 5-MT, 1.5 6-MT)
Dual airbags
ABS with EBD
Rear parking sensors
Front disc brakes
Halogen headlamps
Heartbeat tail lights
Tiger-nose grille
15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers
Rear centre garnish reflector
Black fabric interior
Silver finish for AC vents
Tilt-adjustable steering
Front and rear USB charging port
Electrically adjustable ORVM
Rear AC vents
Front adjustable head rests
3.5-inch mono-tone MID
Sonet HTK (1.2P 5-MT, 1.5 6-MT)
16-inch silver styled wheels
Black interior theme with semi-leatherette seats and white stitching
Height adjustable driver seat
Keyless entry
Rear door power windows
Follow me home headlamps
2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth connectivity
Steering mounted controls
Four speakers
UVO Lite connectivity
Sonet HTK Plus (1.2P 5-MT, 1.0P 6-iMT, 1.0P 7-DCT, 1.5D 6MT, 1.5D 6-AT)
Projector fog lights
Automatic headlamps
Roof rails
Shark fin antenna
Climate control
Rear defogger
Rear parcel tray
8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Arkamys tuning
Rear view camera with guidelines
Driving rear view monitor
ESC, HAC, VSM and Brake Assist
Leatherette wrapped gear knob (automatic variants only)
Multi drive-modes and traction control (only in DCT variant)
Sonet HTX (1.0P 6-iMT, 1.5D 6MT)
Isofix child seat anchorages
LED headlamps and DRLs
LED tail lights
Silver skid plates
Rear bumper with dual muffler design
Electric sunroof
Chrome door handles
Beige and black interior theme
Semi-leatherette seats with silver stitching
Leatherette wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel and gear knob
Smart key with push-button start
Cruise control
Remote engine start
Rear seat centre arm-rest
Rear seat adjustable head-rests
Sonet HTX Plus (1.0P 6-iMT, 1.5D 6MT)
Highline TPMS
16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
LED sound mood lights
Leatherette wrapped door trims
Rear wiper and washer
10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system
UVO connectivity
Bose sourced seven-speaker audio system
Ventilated front seats
Air purifier
4.2-inch coloured MID
Auto-dimming IRVM
Dual-tone paintjob (optional)
Sonet GTX Plus (1.0P 6-iMT, 1.0P 7-DCT, 1.5D 6MT, 1.5D 6-AT)
Six airbags
Front parking sensors
16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with red wheel cap
Red front brake calipers
Glossy black grille with GT-Line logo and red accents
Front and rear bumper with red accents
Turbo-shaped front skid plate
Diffuser-fin rear skid plate
Floating roof rails
Aluminium finished pedals
Glossy black finish for AC vents
Smartwatch connectivity
Wireless charger with cooling function
Dual-tone colour (optional)