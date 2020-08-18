CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Sonet variant wise features leaked ahead of launch in September

    Kia Sonet variant wise features leaked ahead of launch in September

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    36,446 Views
    Kia Sonet variant wise features leaked ahead of launch in September

    - The Kia Sonet will be available with three powertrain options

    - The model will be offered in six trims across HT Line and GT Line versions

    New details of the Kia Sonet, including the variant wise features, have surfaced on the web ahead of its launch and price reveal next month. Earlier this week, the feature highlights of the model were leaked, details of which are available here.

    Kia Sonet Right Rear Three Quarter

    Powertrain options on the Kia Sonet will include two petrol motors and a diesel mill. The 1.2-litre NA petrol engine will produce 81bhp and 115Nm of torque, paired only to a five-speed manual transmission. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit, which produces, 117bhp and 172Nm of torque, will be offered with a six-speed iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit.

    Kia Sonet Engine Shot

    The 1.5-litre diesel motor under the hood of the Kia Sonet will be available in two states of tune. The CRDi WGT version, paired to a six-speed manual transmission, will produce 97bhp and 240Nm of torque while the CRDi VGT, paired to a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, will be tuned to produce 113bhp and 250Nm of torque.

    Kia Sonet Dashboard

    The Kia Sonet will be offered in eight mono-tone colours and three dual-tone colours. The model will be available across six trims that include HTE, HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus and GTX Plus. The following are the variant wise features of the new Kia Sonet.

                                      

    Sonet HTE (1.2P 5-MT, 1.5 6-MT)

    Dual airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Rear parking sensors

    Front disc brakes

    Halogen headlamps

    Heartbeat tail lights

    Tiger-nose grille

    15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

    Rear centre garnish reflector

    Black fabric interior

    Silver finish for AC vents

    Tilt-adjustable steering

    Front and rear USB charging port

    Electrically adjustable ORVM

    Rear AC vents

    Front adjustable head rests

    3.5-inch mono-tone MID

    Sonet HTK (1.2P 5-MT, 1.5 6-MT)

    16-inch silver styled wheels

    Black interior theme with semi-leatherette seats and white stitching

    Height adjustable driver seat

    Keyless entry

    Rear door power windows

    Follow me home headlamps

    2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth connectivity

    Steering mounted controls

    Four speakers

    UVO Lite connectivity

    Sonet HTK Plus (1.2P 5-MT, 1.0P 6-iMT, 1.0P 7-DCT, 1.5D 6MT, 1.5D 6-AT)

    Projector fog lights

    Automatic headlamps

    Roof rails

    Shark fin antenna

    Climate control

    Rear defogger

    Rear parcel tray

    8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Arkamys tuning

    Rear view camera with guidelines

    Driving rear view monitor

    ESC, HAC, VSM and Brake Assist

    Leatherette wrapped gear knob (automatic variants only)

    Multi drive-modes and traction control (only in DCT variant)

    Sonet HTX (1.0P 6-iMT, 1.5D 6MT)

    Isofix child seat anchorages

    LED headlamps and DRLs

    LED tail lights

    Silver skid plates

    Rear bumper with dual muffler design

    Electric sunroof

    Chrome door handles

    Beige and black interior theme

    Semi-leatherette seats with silver stitching

    Leatherette wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel and gear knob

    Smart key with push-button start

    Cruise control

    Remote engine start

    Rear seat centre arm-rest

    Rear seat adjustable head-rests

    Sonet HTX Plus (1.0P 6-iMT, 1.5D 6MT)

    Highline TPMS

    16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    LED sound mood lights

    Leatherette wrapped door trims

    Rear wiper and washer

    10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system

    UVO connectivity

    Bose sourced seven-speaker audio system

    Ventilated front seats

    Air purifier

    4.2-inch coloured MID

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Dual-tone paintjob (optional)

    Sonet GTX Plus (1.0P 6-iMT, 1.0P 7-DCT, 1.5D 6MT, 1.5D 6-AT)

    Six airbags

    Front parking sensors

    16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with red wheel cap

    Red front brake calipers

    Glossy black grille with GT-Line logo and red accents

    Front and rear bumper with red accents

    Turbo-shaped front skid plate

    Diffuser-fin rear skid plate

    Floating roof rails

    Aluminium finished pedals

    Glossy black finish for AC vents

    Smartwatch connectivity

    Wireless charger with cooling function

    Dual-tone colour (optional)

    • Kia
    • Kia Sonet
    • Sonet
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • Kia-CARS
    • OTHER BRANDS
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.89 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Mahindra Marazzo BS6

    Mahindra Marazzo BS6

    ₹ 12 - 18 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - August 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars