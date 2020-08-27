New Mercedes-Benz S-Class teased in design sketch ahead of 2 September debut

- Promises many new techs and features

- Expected to reach our shores by end-2021

We have been waiting to see the new-gen S-Class for quite some time now. Mercedes-Benz kick-started the teaser campaign a couple of months back. And so far, we have seen its interior in full, while the exterior is still under the wraps. Now, as the official reveal approaches, the German carmaker has dropped an exterior design sketch of the new-gen ‘Sonderklasse’.

Dubbed the W223, the new S-Class will debut a different design philosophy which – as we know from experience – will trickle down to the rest of the line-up. But as seen in the sketch here, many elements on the forthcoming Luxo-barge are carried over from the older models. Like the massive grille (which will hide the new sensors on the production model) and the large air-intake on the lower bumper.

What appear to be new are the sleeker pair of headlamps. Interestingly, the headlamp shape does not appear to be as sleek on the prototypes we have seen on so many occasions undergoing testing. Another characteristic element is the shoulder crease, running through the entire length of this rather long sedan. Although the oversized wheels will not be present on the standard model, we could expect something similar on the AMG model.

Of what we know so far, we can say that Mercedes-Benz is trying to make the new S-Class as modern and futuristic as possible. The inside will have no less than five touch screens, while the modern hardware like active suspension and four-wheel steering will also be present. It will also come ready with hardware of autonomous drivability. But it will not be fully driverless, not at the time of its debut, at least. Powertrain choices will include a range of petrol, diesel and hybrid engine options. And, the all-electric version will wear the EQS badge when it will debut sometime later.

It is reported that the S-Class will not get a two-door coupe or drop-top convertible model with the new generation. More details of the new India-bound S-Class will surface soon in a run-up to its 2 September, 2020 premiere.