CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • New Mercedes-Benz S-Class teased in design sketch ahead of 2 September debut

    New Mercedes-Benz S-Class teased in design sketch ahead of 2 September debut

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    809 Views
    New Mercedes-Benz S-Class teased in design sketch ahead of 2 September debut

    - Promises many new techs and features

    - Expected to reach our shores by end-2021

    We have been waiting to see the new-gen S-Class for quite some time now. Mercedes-Benz kick-started the teaser campaign a couple of months back. And so far, we have seen its interior in full, while the exterior is still under the wraps. Now, as the official reveal approaches, the German carmaker has dropped an exterior design sketch of the new-gen ‘Sonderklasse’.

    Dubbed the W223, the new S-Class will debut a different design philosophy which – as we know from experience – will trickle down to the rest of the line-up. But as seen in the sketch here, many elements on the forthcoming Luxo-barge are carried over from the older models. Like the massive grille (which will hide the new sensors on the production model) and the large air-intake on the lower bumper. 

    What appear to be new are the sleeker pair of headlamps. Interestingly, the headlamp shape does not appear to be as sleek on the prototypes we have seen on so many occasions undergoing testing. Another characteristic element is the shoulder crease, running through the entire length of this rather long sedan. Although the oversized wheels will not be present on the standard model, we could expect something similar on the AMG model.

    Of what we know so far, we can say that Mercedes-Benz is trying to make the new S-Class as modern and futuristic as possible. The inside will have no less than five touch screens, while the modern hardware like active suspension and four-wheel steering will also be present. It will also come ready with hardware of autonomous drivability. But it will not be fully driverless, not at the time of its debut, at least.  Powertrain choices will include a range of petrol, diesel and hybrid engine options. And, the all-electric version will wear the EQS badge when it will debut sometime later.

    It is reported that the S-Class will not get a two-door coupe or drop-top convertible model with the new generation. More details of the new India-bound S-Class will surface soon in a run-up to its 2 September, 2020 premiere.

    • Mercedes-Benz
    • S-Class
    • Mercedes-Benz S-Class
    • New S-Class
    • Mercedes-Benz New S-Class
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.63 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.76 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.62 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.67 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.67 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.53 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.67 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.53 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.56 Crore
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 40.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    ₹ 8.50 - 11.50 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - September 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars