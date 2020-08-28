2020 Honda WR-V - Top 5 exterior accessories

Honda's latest iteration of the WR-V is currently on sale in India. The carmaker is now offering a wide range of after-market equipment as well. Here are the top five accessories that we recommend prospective buyers to take a look at.

1. Front bumper guard

Honda has brought in personalisation options that either add to the look or functionality, or both. One such accessory is the front bumper guard, which not only gives the vehicle a beefy look, but complements the black touches incorporated with the facelift.

2. Body protector set

One can prep up the car in a wide variety of protector pads as well. These range from different sets for the front and the rear bumper.

3. Body side moulding

Another small but very practical accessory from the extensive accessory list is this body side moulding. It will help in avoiding any direct damage to the paint in case of side scraping.

4. Door visors

Then, there are door visors specifically designed for this crossover. These are slim enough to enhance the look of the WR-V and also prevents rainwater from seeping into the cabin, even when the windows are slightly down.

5. Chrome accents

Furthermore, customers can also add a bit of bling to the car with chrome embellishments including a front fender garnish, door edge and mirror garnish, and even door handle protectors and covers.