BS6 Honda Jazz competition check

Honda has launched the BS6 Jazz in the Indian market. It’s available in six variants and five colours with only petrol power on offer, which in this case is Honda's 1.2-litre unit producing 89bhp/110Nm which can be had with a five-speed manual or a CVT. The Jazz is a premium hatchback taking on cars like the Maruti Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Tata Altroz, and here is how the Jazz stacks up against them.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the current generation of the Honda Jazz appeared around the same time and were both competitors for the same share of the market pie. The duo has continued into the current models with the Maruti getting its update last year. The top-spec models have all the segment-standard features, like touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, climate control, height adjustment for the driver’s seat and LED headlamps.

Over the Baleno, the Jazz’s feature list also includes cruise control and an electrically controlled sunroof. Where the Baleno loses out in terms of features, it gains an advantage in the form of a turbo petrol engine producing 89bhp/113Nm.

Hyundai Elite i20

The current Hyundai Elite i20 is the second generation for the premium hatchback and has been one of the longest-running names in the game. When it was launched, Hyundai had loaded the car with many segment-first features like rear AC vents and a touchscreen infotainment system, with that trend continuing even with the mid-life update launched in 2018. The Jazz is now at par with this generation of the car, offering a similar feature list.

However, a third-generation Elite i20 is all ready to go and is expected to be launched in the Indian car market later this year. It will once again raise the bar on what to expect in the segment and is also expected to bring back diesel power as well as AT options, both of which are currently not on offer for the premium hatchback.

Tata Altroz

Tata had showcased the Altroz at the 2018 Auto Expo as the 45X concept car which eventually morphed into the Altroz that we know of today. It’s the newest player in the segment, having been launched earlier this year with both petrol and diesel engines options, and turbo petrol expected to arrive within the next few months.

In terms of basic features, both cars are evenly matched offering features like power windows, power mirrors, touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, cruise control, and height adjustment for the driver’s seat. The Jazz has the advantage of offering LED headlamps, sunroof as well as two-pedal setup. The Altroz, on the other hand, is wider, has a diesel engine option and rear AC vents.