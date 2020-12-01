Maruti Suzuki India posts 1.7 per cent year-on-year growth in November 2020

- Maruti Suzuki registers 1.7 per cent y-o-y growth in total sales

- The car manufacturer witnessed positive growth in OEM and export sales

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), the largest car manufacturer of the country has logged a total sale of 153,223 units in November 2020. As against the sales records in November, 2019, the company has registered a growth of 1.7 per cent in the current year. Out of the total sales figures, the domestic sales accounted for 1,38,956 units and 5,263 units for OEMs. Additionally, the company posted export sales of 9,004 units.

The sales chart of the company is broadly divided into Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles. Under the category of passenger cars, the sub-segment of mini and compact cars (Alto, S-Presso, Celerio, WagonR, Ignis, Baleno, Swift, Dzire) recorded sales of 98,969 units in November, 2020 which is a decline of 5.1 per cent as against the sale of 1,04,319 units in the same period last year. The mid-size Ciaz sedan witnessed a positive demand of 29.1 per cent with 1,870 units sold in the festive month. The sales of utility vehicles and vans (Ertiga, XL6, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza Gypsy, Omni and Eeco) grew by 2.4 and 10 per cent with 23,753 units and 11,183 units individually. Collectively, all the segments incurred 1,35,775 unit sales in the previous month.

The Light Commercial Vehicle branch of the brand sold 3,181 units of the Super Carry; a 40.3 per cent hike in demand as compared to the 2,267 unit sales record in November, 2019. Maruti Suzuki noted a healthy growth of 130 per cent y-o-y with 5,263 unit in OEM sales and a 29.7 per cent rise in export sales with 9,004 units.

On comparison with the sales in October, 2020, the numbers have declined by 17 per cent in November, 2020. After analysing the sales report, it can be said that the brand has been struggling a bit to record decent sales figures despite the festive season last month.