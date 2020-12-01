Tata Motors introduces 'Safety Bubble' for contactless vehicle delivery

-All vehicles to be delivered in plastic wrapped ‘Safety Bubble’

-It aims to reduce physical contact and promote touchless delivery experience.

Tata Motors has introduced a new health safety norm while delivering its vehicles to customers. This initiative called as ‘Safety Bubble’ is the latest addition to the company’s ‘Sanitised by Tata Motors’. Under this program, the cars ready for delivery are wrapped in a transparent air bubble at the dealerships before they are handed over to the respective owners.

All the cars are thoroughly cleaned and sanitised before packing them inside the safety bubble. As per Tata, the Safety Bubble will further help in reducing physical contact thereby maintaining the social distancing norms laid down by the Government. The size of the Bubble is sufficiently large to accommodate hatchbacks to SUVs and protect them from unwanted contagion.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors has also marked quite a few remarkable records in the past months. The Indian manufacturer recently crossed the production milestone of four million passenger vehicles. Even the compact SUV – Nexon recorded 1,50,000 units last month. The company has also recently introduced a special ‘Camo Edition’ of the Harrier and you can read all about it here. Tata Motors plans to introduce two new cars in the coming year with the forthcoming one being the three-row version of the Harrier named as the Gravitas and a micro SUV codenamed HBX Concept which will be positioned below the Nexon. The premium hatchback – Altroz from Tata’s product lineup has also shown decent sales figures and is the only car in the segment with five-star NCAP safety ratings.