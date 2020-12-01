Hyundai India sells 48,800 units in November 2020

- Hyundai Motor India exported 10,400 units last month

- The company recorded a Y-o-Y growth of 9.4 per cent

Hyundai Motor India recorded a domestic sale of 48,800 units, while the export numbers stood at 10,400 units. The cumulative sales figures for the month of November 2020 hence stands at 59,200 units. The past month also saw Hyundai registering its highest ever sales for the month of November.

Hyundai India sold 44,800 units in November 2020, and compared to the same period last year, the company achieved a growth of 9.4 per cent. The brand launched the third-gen i20 in India last month, with prices starting at Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). We have driven the new i20 and you can read our review here.

Commenting on the strong November sales performance, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), HMIL said, “Building on the strong sales momentum that was driven by festive demand this year, Hyundai Motor India continues to build high customer excitement through a line-up of technologically advanced and futuristic products such as the all-new i20, Creta, Verna, Venue, Aura and Grand i10 Nios. As the smart Indian customer continues to make smart mobility choices, the recently introduced all-new i20 has helped carry forward the festive momentum even in the post-Diwali period for HMIL and facilitated a sales growth of 9.4 per cent in November 2020 over the same period last year. We will continue our efforts towards driving customer delight through our innovative solutions along with most loved products thereby positively contributing towards the sustained growth of the Indian Industry and economy while benefiting societies and multiple stakeholders.”