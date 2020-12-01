Hyundai Kona Electric granted 5 star Green NCAP rating

- Green NCAP is an independent organisation that rates cars based on energy efficiency and emissions

- Kona Electric is the second battery-EV from Hyundai’s stable to be awarded the maximum five-star rating, following the Hyundai IONIQ Electric in 2019

The Hyundai Kona Electric has been granted a five-star rating, the highest score possible, in the all-electric subcompact SUV segment from Green NCAP. The rating was based on three parameters; clean air, energy efficiency and greenhouse gases.

As a zero-emissions vehicle, the Hyundai Kona Electric received top marks for clean air and greenhouse gases. Likewise, it also ranked high on energy efficiency. Sources state that out of the 24 vehicles rated this year, the Kona Electric is just one of the two vehicles that attained the maximum score, which in itself, says a lot.

In its report, Green NCAP wrote, “As with all other pure EVs, there are no tailpipe emissions, so the car is assured of maximum points for ‘Clean Air’ and for ‘Greenhouse Gases’. Even electric cars have to consume energy in order to move but, here too, the Kona's efficiency remains within the zone for which maximum points are scored: <30 kWh/100 km.”

Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, VP, Marketing and Product, Hyundai Motor Europe, said, “This achievement is a noteworthy accomplishment in our ‘Year of Electrification’, and is further evidence of our industry-leading position in the field of future mobility.”

Source