    • MG Motor India achieves sale of 4,163 units in November 2020

    MG Motor India achieves sale of 4,163 units in November 2020

    Aditya Nadkarni

    MG Motor India achieves sale of 4,163 units in November 2020

    - MG clocked a growth of 28.5 per cent Y-o-Y

    - The company launched the Gloster in October

    MG Motor India has reported retail sales of 4,163 units during November 2020, recording a growth of 28.5 per cent compared to the same period last year. The company continues to receive substantial bookings, with the Hector and Gloster clocking 4,000 and 2,500 bookings last month.

    The MG Hector brand, which includes models such as the Hector and the Hector Plus, witnessed a sale of 3,426 units in November 2020, reflecting a sales growth of six per cent, compared to the same period last year. The Gloster full-size SUV achieved a sale of 627 units in its first month after its launch, while the sales of the ZS EV stood at 110 units last month.

    Commenting on the sales performance, Rakesh Sidana, Director, Sales, MG Motor India, said, “Buoyed by continued festival demand and the sustained demand for the Hector and ZS EV alongside the successful launch of the MG Gloster, we have recorded 28.5 per cent growth in November 2020 vis-a-vis the last year. We expect the momentum to continue in December and expect to close this year on a strong note.”

    MG Hector
    ₹ 12.84 Lakh onwards
