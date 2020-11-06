Tata Harrier Camo Edition launched in India at Rs 16.50 lakh

-The special edition gets interior and exterior add-ons

-It is available in both manual and automatic transmission

Tata Motors Limited has introduced a special ‘Camo’ edition of its flagship SUV, the Harrier. It is available exclusively for the festive season with a starting price of Rs 16.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Camo Edition Harrier is being offered in manual transmission for the XT, XT+, XZ, XZ+ variants and XZA, XZA+ trims for the automatic units. The exterior highlights of the limited edition include an all-new Camo Green paint shade, 17-inch Blackstone alloy wheels and a ‘Camo’ logo to distinguish it from the regular one. On the inside, the interior is finished in Gunmetal Grey with a Blackstone matrix dashboard and harmonising Benecke-Kaliko Blackstone leather Seats with camo green stitching.

Besides, customers can further personalise their special edition Harrier with additional accessories available in the form of Camo Stealth and Camo Stealth+ pack options. These packages comprise exterior elements like Camo graphics, black gloss ‘Harrier’ nomenclature on the bonnet, side steps, roof rails and front parking sensors. As for the goodies inside, there is a back seat organiser, 3D moulded cabin and trunk mats, anti-skid dash mats, OMEGARC scuff plates and sunshades. The price for the accessory packs starts from Rs 26,999.

The Harrier remains mechanically unchanged with a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that produces 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit.

Commenting on the launch of this latest edition, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “Living up to our promise of New Forever, we are delighted to introduce an absolutely stunning rendition of our Flagship SUV- The Harrier CAMO Edition. The Harrier, in its CAMO avatar pays homage to the ultimate inspiration of this SUV i.e the Great Indian Outdoors, and the spirit & grit of the armed forces who spend a majority of their time in these outdoor locations, keeping our borders safe and secure. We are confident our customers will appreciate the strong, unique form of the Harrier, rendered even more robustly in the CAMO Edition, this festive season.”