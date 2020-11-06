CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki announces recall of 40,453 units of Eeco

    Maruti Suzuki announces recall of 40,453 units of Eeco

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    886 Views
    Maruti Suzuki announces recall of 40,453 units of Eeco

    -Maruti Suzuki recalls 40,453 units of Eeco 

    -The recall pertains to vehicles produced between November, 2019 and February, 2020.

    Maruti Suzuki has announced a voluntary recall for its multipurpose van – Eeco. The recall relates to a possible issue of a missing standard symbol from the headlamp unit. The affected lot could be the ones manufactured between 4 November, 2019 and 25 February, 2020. The BS6 vehicles are unlikely to be affected by the recall.

    Under this recall campaign, Maruti Suzuki shall inspect 40,453 units of the Eeco. Authorized dealers of the company shall get in touch with the vehicle owners for inspection and probable replacement of the faulty part without levying any charges. Additionally, customers can also visit the company’s website and check if their vehicle needs inspection by entering the vehicle chassis number.

    Eeco has been a successful cargo as well as passenger carrier in the commercial fleet with its high loading capacity and efficient running costs. As part of meeting the country’s emission norms, the Eeco was made BS6 compliant earlier in January this year. The CNG version of the same was also introduced shortly in March with a starting price of Rs 4.64 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Eeco is powered with a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine producing 73bhp and 101Nm of torque. The engine comes paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard.

    Maruti Suzuki Eeco Image
    Maruti Suzuki Eeco
    ₹ 3.82 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Maruti Suzuki
    • Maruti Suzuki Eeco
    • eeco
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 4.64 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 4.69 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 4.30 Lakh
    Pune₹ 4.66 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 4.64 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 4.45 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 4.57 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 4.40 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 4.32 Lakh
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.19 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - November 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars