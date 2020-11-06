Maruti Suzuki announces recall of 40,453 units of Eeco

-Maruti Suzuki recalls 40,453 units of Eeco

-The recall pertains to vehicles produced between November, 2019 and February, 2020.

Maruti Suzuki has announced a voluntary recall for its multipurpose van – Eeco. The recall relates to a possible issue of a missing standard symbol from the headlamp unit. The affected lot could be the ones manufactured between 4 November, 2019 and 25 February, 2020. The BS6 vehicles are unlikely to be affected by the recall.

Under this recall campaign, Maruti Suzuki shall inspect 40,453 units of the Eeco. Authorized dealers of the company shall get in touch with the vehicle owners for inspection and probable replacement of the faulty part without levying any charges. Additionally, customers can also visit the company’s website and check if their vehicle needs inspection by entering the vehicle chassis number.

Eeco has been a successful cargo as well as passenger carrier in the commercial fleet with its high loading capacity and efficient running costs. As part of meeting the country’s emission norms, the Eeco was made BS6 compliant earlier in January this year. The CNG version of the same was also introduced shortly in March with a starting price of Rs 4.64 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Eeco is powered with a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine producing 73bhp and 101Nm of torque. The engine comes paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard.