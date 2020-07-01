Please Tell Us Your City

  • Nissan Magnite teased ahead of debut on 16 July

Nissan Magnite teased ahead of debut on 16 July

July 01, 2020, 12:57 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Nissan Magnite teased ahead of debut on 16 July

- Nissan Magnite will be launched in the second half of FY20-21

- The model is expected to be offered with two powertrain options

Nissan India has shared teaser images of the Magnite B-SUV. The model will be unveiled at the company’s global headquarters on 16 July, followed by a launch in the second half of FY20-21. 

The Nissan Magnite teaser images give us a glimpse at the front-right profile and the new LED headlamps. A few other notable features include L-shaped LED DRLs, new grille with chrome surrounds and inserts, faux skid plate and chunky wheel arches.

Nissan Compact SUV Headlight

Powertrain options on the Nissan Magnite are expected to include a 72bhp 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 95bhp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. A five-speed manual transmission would be offered as standard while an AMT unit and CVT unit is likely to be available with the NA motor and turbo-petrol mill respectively.

Based on the same CMF-A+ platform from the Renault-Nissan alliance, which also underpins the Triber, the Nissan Magnite will rival against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and the Ford EcoSport.

