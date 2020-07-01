Nissan Magnite teased ahead of debut on 16 July

- Nissan Magnite will be launched in the second half of FY20-21

- The model is expected to be offered with two powertrain options

Nissan India has shared teaser images of the Magnite B-SUV. The model will be unveiled at the company’s global headquarters on 16 July, followed by a launch in the second half of FY20-21.

The Nissan Magnite teaser images give us a glimpse at the front-right profile and the new LED headlamps. A few other notable features include L-shaped LED DRLs, new grille with chrome surrounds and inserts, faux skid plate and chunky wheel arches.

Powertrain options on the Nissan Magnite are expected to include a 72bhp 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 95bhp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. A five-speed manual transmission would be offered as standard while an AMT unit and CVT unit is likely to be available with the NA motor and turbo-petrol mill respectively.

Based on the same CMF-A+ platform from the Renault-Nissan alliance, which also underpins the Triber, the Nissan Magnite will rival against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and the Ford EcoSport.