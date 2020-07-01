Please Tell Us Your City

Honda WRV facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

July 01, 2020, 12:11 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
Honda is all set to launch the updated WR-V for the Indian market tomorrow. The carmaker had recently commenced the bookings for the upcoming model.

Honda WR-V Facelift Side Badge

This 2020 Honda WR-V will boast of many new updates on the outside and even inside. As the images clearly show, the vehicle gets a revamped fascia with a new grille and reworked bumper. It's expected to get these projector headlamps along with more equipment. These include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. Higher trims may even get LED headlamps, an electric sunroof, cruise control, and even a front centre armrest amongst many other features.

Honda WR-V Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

The carmaker will offer this new WR-V in both petrol and diesel engines that are now BS6-compliant. The 1.2-litre petrol engine might produce 89bhp of power and 110Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre diesel is likely to have a power output of 98bhp and 200Nm. Both engines are expected to come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Variant-wise pricing, features and all other specifications are expected to be revealed tomorrow. Stay tuned to CarWale.

Honda WR-V Facelift Left Front Three Quarter
